Armed robber is a suspect in gangland murder of Dublin man Eoin Boylan

A convicted armed robber is a suspect in the gangland murder of Eoin Boylan in Dublin almost four years ago.

It was reported yesterday that the suspect, aged in his 40s, was arrested and questioned over the murder of the 22-year-old milkman after being detained at Mountjoy Prison, where he is currently serving a sentence.

He was taken to a garda station in the Dublin region last Friday afternoon and was quizzed over the murder and held for over 24 hours before being released.

He has since been returned to custody to continue serving his sentence pending a file going to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Sunday World understands that the suspect is serving a five-year sentence for a terrifying incident involving an armed raid.

He has been in custody since 2021 and was jailed for the offence last year.

The suspect is also before the courts on separate charges and cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Dublin man and his accomplice were arrested for the robbery incident after being caught at the scene armed with a hammer. Two women were threatened during the incident, one of whom was a pensioner.

During the court case, it was heard how the suspect was struggling with drug use and the raid was a desperate attempt to fund his addiction.

Eoin Boylan was shot six times by a two-man hit squad as he stood in the garden of his family home on Clonshaugh Avenue, Coolock on November 24, 2019.

The masked gunmen escaped in a Renault Clio.

Eoin was known to gardaí and had been previously warned his life was in danger.

He was the fifth person to die over the so-called Coolock feud in a row over drugs control in the northside of the city at the time.