Armed patrols taking place in Cherry Orchard after garda car rammed in Dublin
He was answering Sinn Féin TD Aoghus Ó Snodaigh, who raised the shocking ramming attack this week on what he said was the only operational squad car in the area, which had been incited by a “mob.”
Armed patrols are taking place in Cherry Orchard, the Dáil has been told after the ramming of a Garda car by a stolen vehicle was raised in the Dáil.
There is an increased armed presence “through patrolling by the Regional Support Units and Armed Support Units”, Mr Eamon Ryan told TDs.
Mr Ryan said: “There's lots of patrolling of open areas and the (Grand) canal by the Guards.”
Both bicycle and mounted units were in increased evidence, he said.
He revealed a Garda strategy named Operation Préachán (Operation Buttercup) had been in place since August 20 – initiated just weeks before this week’s incident, which was filmed and widely shared on social media.
The operation “focuses on tackling car-related crime and anti-social behaviour,” he said.
“As a result of this operation, seven individuals have been arrested and up before the courts.”
Mr Ó Snodaigh said it was fortunate gardaí who were in “the only squad car in the area” had suffered only minor injuries.
He called for the community in Cherry Orchard to be protected, “to ensure there is no more of that, and that there is more than one squad car for the area.”
He said: “What we saw on Monday cannot be repeated again.”
He called for a task force, similar to that created in the north inner city, to be created in the suburb, so that long-promised regeneration and investment can be delivered immediately.
“This would show the good people of Cherry Orchard that they are not abandoned by the State.”
Mr Ryan said high visibility policing was continuing and would reassure the community.
