Armed cops detain car wash workers and seize documents in Belfast raid

Officers moved in to the USA Hand Car Wash & Valeting Centre before lunchtime today

PSNI officers inside the business during the operation

Armed PSNI officers in Belfast have carried out a raid on premises in the west of the city.

The police action this morning centred on a car wash business operating on the Shankill estate.

Two police vehicles blocked the entrance and exit to the premises, while other officers detained workers inside the building.

It is understood a number of people were detained. And documents seized during the raid were removed from the premises for further investigation.

Many of the employees working in the car wash are of Albanian extraction, although the place was previously under the control of well known local people.