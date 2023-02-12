Appeal for witnesses after man (40s) shot in the leg in Derry
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called for an end to shootings in the Derry area
The shooting of a man in Derry on Saturday night has been condemned.
The victim, aged in his forties, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 10.20pm in the Skeoge Road area.
He is reported to have been approached from behind before he was shot once. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called for an end to shootings in the Derry area, saying: “This wider area had the highest number of shootings in the North last year and that has to change.”
The Foyle MP said the gun attack was “deeply concerning and shocking”.
“These shootings are life-changing for the victims and instil fear in the areas where they take place. We need to see a renewed effort to take these weapons out of circulation and to apprehend those behind these attacks,” he added.
“This is the latest in a number of shooting incidents in our city and I would appeal to those behind them to stop terrorising local people.”
PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are specifically appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10.00pm and 10.30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.
“We're also keen to hear from drivers with dash-cam who were in the area at this time.
"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community.”
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.
