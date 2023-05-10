Appeal after woman ‘punched in the face’ while jogging by Limerick canal

Male culprit allegedly roared abuse before attacking the innocent jogger

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after a female jogger was reportedly punched in the face by an e-scooter rider whilst out for a run in Limerick.

The terrifying assault happened at approximately 6.25pm last Wednesday May 3 while the woman (20s) was on a popular walking path, the canal bank in Rhebogue, Co Limerick.

A statement from police today said:

"Gardaí received report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 6:25pm on the 3rd of May 2022 in the Rhebogue, Co Limerick.

“A woman aged in her 20s received non-life threatening injuries that did not require medical treatment.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

According to gardai, the assault happened close to the canal entrance at Richmond Rugby Club.

Divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch spoke to the Limerick Leader about what exactly happened.

"She was listening to music and enjoying the nice evening. Suddenly two electric scooters with young males on them came up close to her at speed. She instinctively put her hands out and brushed off one of the youths.

“He continued but stopped, dropped his scooter and verbally abused her as he was walking back to her," Sergeant Leetch said.

"The woman said that she did not see them but he -the male culprit- roared more abuse and punched her in the side of her face," she added.

Following the assault, the woman returned to her home and reported the incident to gardai.

"She described the youths as being between twelve and fourteen years old. The youth that struck her was wearing a distinctive brown and orange hoodie and black pants. The other youth was dressed all in black with his hood up," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai are looking for any witnesses who may have seen the assault or anyone who knows anything about the youths on the e-scooters to contact Henry Street garda station on 061 212400 or any garda station.