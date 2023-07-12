Aontú politician ‘could have been killed’ after car burnt out in sectarian attack

“I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me.”

A politician in Co Down has spoken of her horror after her car was set alight in front of her home in an apparent sectarian attack as parades marking the Twelfth of July take place across northern Ireland.

Sharon Loughran, a Newry representative of Aontú, spoke about how she woke to the smell of smoke, the sound of her car in flames and that she was trying to process what happened.

“I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me,” the Aontú member said.

Sharon Loughran

Sharon was previously targeted by sectarian thugs who daubed graffiti on her home back in April.

Two men were captured on CCTV in the middle of the night spray-painting the walls and pillar of her home in Newry with words ‘Aontu IRA out’ and ‘UDA’ during that attack.

Sectarian graffiti

Now there has been a significant escalation on what is known as ‘Orangeman’s Day’ in the North, as Ms Loughran described: “Just after 3am I awoke to the smell and sound of an inferno beside my house. I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames.

"The heat was so much that the fascia, pipes, electrics, and widows to my house have all been damaged by melting.

£My house is significantly damaged. I don’t have electricity and can’t use the water.

“This was a horrendous action that very easily could have set my house on fire also. The arsonist that set this fire could have killed me. That this would happen to any one in 2023 is incredible. I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me.”

Sharon’s background is in healthcare and taking care of sick children, something lost on the brainless arsonists.

"I had no involvement in politics before joining Aontú. I am a paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital. I love my job and I am delighted to work for both communities.

"The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country,” she said.

House daubed

“I also cant understand why they would target Aontú. Aontú is only four years old. We have no history or baggage from the past at all. Indeed, we have many Catholic and Protestant members.

"My house was also daubed with sectarian UDA graffiti during the local elections. But this is a radical escalation of that intimidation.

“I am calling on the PSNI to provide the necessary protection that people like me can go about our lives without living in fear. I am also calling on community leaders in Newry to bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence on the 12th of July. I want to continue to work for my community. I have a human right to do so in peace,” said Ms Loughran.

Ongoing attacks

Police in Newry have appealed for information and witnesses following the arson attack in the Damolly Village area at approximately 3.15am.

Inspector Browne said: “We received a report that a car had been set alight at the victim’s property in the early hours of this morning.

"The suspect is described as approximately 5’10, of slim build, was wearing a light coloured top and light coloured bottoms. The exterior of the house also sustained extensive smoke damage.

“This has obviously been very distressing for the victim and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 305 12/07/23.”