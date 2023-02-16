Andrew McGinley welcomes fundraising cycle set up in aid of ‘As Daragh Did’ charity

As Darragh Did is named after Darragh McGinley, who, along with his brother Conor and sister Carla, died in tragic circumstances

Miriam O'Callaghan with (left to right) Mick McLaughlin, Bill Watson, Mark Nugent and Andrew McGinley at the launch. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

The charity ‘As Darragh Did’ is set to receive a huge boost after the organisers of a major fundraising event agreed to donate the proceeds of their marathon cycle.

As Darragh Did is named after Darragh McGinley, who, along with his brother Conor and sister Carla, died in tragic circumstances just over three years ago – and the charity now supports local community clubs, societies and projects.

The 2023 Galway Cycle, hosted by Maynooth Students for Charity will be run in aid of the charity over the weekend of March 31 to April 2. And RTE star Miriam O’Callaghan formally launched the event yesterday.

It will see a huge convoy of cyclists and support crew making their way from Maynooth University to Galway on the Friday, and cycling back to Maynooth on the Sunday - a distance of 200kms each way.

The Galway Cycle, which sees hundreds of cyclists making their way from the Co Kildare college to Galway and back over the last weekend in March, has taken place every year since 1987 (with the exception of 2020) and raised almost €2 million for a variety of children’s charities along the way.

Andrew Mc Ginley, the founder of As Darragh Did, wants to remember all three of his children by the promises he made to them.

Darragh had asked Andrew to get involved with Rathcoole Boys as a coach for the under 10 team he played for. Andrew promised he would and is currently coaching there.

“Darragh participated in everything locally from drama and art to hurling and soccer,” said Andrew.

“Whatever was going on, Darragh got involved. In his memory I founded this charity to help get people involved in their local communities too….as Darragh did.

“Our charity cannot succeed in achieving its purpose without your help and support, so please help us, please support us and please get involved – as Darragh did.”

Miriam O’Callaghan said that she was very pleased to be present to launch the Galway Cycle 2023 in aid of As Darragh Did.

“The work done by this charity is very important and is a very fitting way for Andrew to remember his children.

"And best of luck to all the cyclists – I'm sure there will be plenty of sore backsides after 400kms!"

Andrew McGinley with his three children Carla (3), Conor (9) and Darragh (7)

Mr McGinley urged any experienced cyclists who wish to take part to sign up for the event, and welcomed any donations by non-cyclists.

“The Galway Cycle by Maynooth Students for Charity is such an institution as a charity fundraiser and I’m so grateful to them for the help they will give this very special charity.

“The vision of the charity is to advance community welfare and development through the provision of support and funding to local clubs, societies, groups and projects to enable them to increase participation and to promote social inclusion and positive integration.

“And with its long history and amazing record of fundraising, the Galway Cycle certainly lives up to that vision.” For more information or to register to take part in the event, see galwaycycle.ie and asdarraghdid.ie