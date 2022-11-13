Ana Kriegel killer Boy B joins Boy A in adult prison

He had previously been in a detention facility for juvenile offenders but has now been moved to the same jail as Boy A

Boy B, one of two teenagers convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel, has joined Boy A in an adult prison after turning 18 last month.

He had previously been in a detention facility for juvenile offenders but has now been moved to the same jail as Boy A, who was also moved to the adult prison after turning 18 in August.

A source told the Irish Sunday Mirror that the two boys, who were granted lifelong anonymity at their trial, “no longer talk” but cross paths at the prison.

“Prisons tend to keep inmates of the same age group together to help them adjust,” they said.

“It’s a big change going from a juvenile detention centre to an adult prison with the big guys. The two teens, despite once being very close friends, no longer talk.

“They completed their Leaving Certificate this year and can now start an Open University College course.

“They could apply for a job in the prison if they wanted to fill up their days and earn a bit of extra cash.

“The identity of these two teenagers is not known to any other inmate and that’s how it stays.

“There are a few select staff who would know their true identity and that would be to purely keep an eye on them as a safety precaution.

“If other prisoners found out who they were it might pose a risk.”

The savage murder and sexual assault of the vulnerable 14-year-old girl in a derelict house in Lucan, west Dublin May, 2018, shocked the nation and led to the conviction of two teenagers who were sent to a juvenile detention facility.

In November 2019, Boy A was sentenced to a term of life in jail for the murder of Ana and will serve an initial 12 years, followed by a review. The sentence may be extended after the first 12 years served.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. A term of 12 years was also imposed for that count to be served concurrently.

His accomplice Boy B, who lured Ana to the derelict house, is serving a term of 15 years, with the sentence to be reviewed after eight years. He was also convicted of murder.

Boy A was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Both boys, known as Boy A and Boy B because their real identities cannot be disclosed, were 13 when they killed Ana in an abandoned house in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Last month, Boy B withdrew an appeal against his conviction.

The boy's lawyers told the three-judge Court of Appeal that their client no longer wishes to go ahead with the hearing at a brief hearing on October 5.

At a previous hearing in the appeal court Boy B's lawyers applied for permission to introduce fresh evidence that was not heard at the trial.

James Dwyer SC, for Boy B, said that two eminent child psychologists had examined Boy B's garda interviews and found the "mind of Boy B was substantially overborne" by the interviews.

The Court of Appeal refused to allow the fresh evidence, saying it was "pretty remarkable" that lawyers were now looking to introduce something that was never an issue in the trial.

No appeal has been lodged on Boy A's behalf.