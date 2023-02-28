Amy Fitzpatrick’s stepdad Dave Mahon appears in court again over alleged assault of OAP

Mahon sat in the body of the court next to his partner Audrey, who is the mother of missing teenager Amy

The stepfather of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick has had his case for assaulting a pensioner adjourned again on consent – as issues relating to a disclosure request are set to be dealt with later.

Dave Mahon (51) is charged with assaulting the 70-year-old man in Carrick-on-Shannon on August 26 of 2020.

Mahon's case was called at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court today.

Mahon sat in the body of the court next to his partner Audrey, who is the mother of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick.

Dressed in blue jeans, a check shirt and black jacket, he did not speak during the proceedings.

Addressing Judge John Aylmer, Mahon’s counsel said the case could be adjourned to the next term by consent.

State prosecutor Donal Keane confirmed this was the case but asked that the matter be let stand to deal with an issue relating to an outstanding request for disclosure on the part of the defendant.

Mahon’s solicitor later said this issue could be discussed by the legal teams prior to the next sitting.

Mahon was originally served with the book of evidence in the case and sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court on October 22 of 2021.

In November of the same year, he was granted access to recordings of his interviews with gardai ahead of his trial

Mahon's stepdaughter and the daughter of his partner Audrey, Amy Fitzpatrick (15), went missing on New Year's Eve in 2007 while the family were living on the Costa del Sol in Spain and remains missing to this day.

No trace of her has been found since that time.