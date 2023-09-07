American tourist attacked on Talbot Street says ‘fantastic’ Mayo is better than Dublin

“‘This is way better than Dublin.”

Stephen Termini (57) suffered serious injuries after being kicked and punched in the head on Talbot Street last month.

American tourist, Stephen Termini, who was battered to within an inch of his life by a group of yobs on Talbot Street, has given an interview out West this week where he says the capital is nowhere near as good as ‘the maritime county.’

Mr Termini has been staying in the West Mayo town where his great-grandmother, Anne Donnelly, left as a teenager during The Great Famine.

“I’m not even wasting my time in Dublin,” he said.

Stephen is due to fly home to the States shortly but before catching his flight, he told a local reporter from The Mayo News that he still wants to become an Irish citizen.

The factory worker (56) is trying to obtain proof of his family connection to Ireland to help him obtain Irish citizenship.

Speaking during his interview in The Mayo News offices on The Fairgreen in Westport Mr Termini described Westport as ‘a fantastic little place’.

“I tell you, all that money that the people donated, I would use that to buy a house here,” he said, referring to the funds the public raised on his behalf.

“Not some spectacular this and that. Even if it needs a little work. It’s got a little land where I can grow my own vegetables and give leftovers to people and be able to be close to the water to get my fish, because I don’t eat meat anymore, or chicken or any of that; fresh fruits and vegetables and sea food.

“That’s all, a little place. Not attached to another property where there’s people all around. Because I wouldn’t want to disturb them playing bass and drums at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning.

"So yeah, it feels like the place. It’s not Dublin, definitely not Dublin.

“I’m just feeling the desire to be here. Even once I get back to the States, the next chance I have I’m coming here.”

The widowed father of two explained how he likes the vibe out west, as opposed to the city.

“This town should know this is way better than Dublin. It’s safer, it’s laid back, it’s cool, I mean why would you want to go anywhere else? I like what they have here and what I’ve seen so far.”

A talented musician, New Yorker Termini reportedly spent a few evenings getting to know the locals around the town.

“I like to be around older people that don’t’ go for all that bulls**t that the younger people do. They’re walking around with the cell phone and the girls all dressing in tight pants. I don’t know how they parents let them get away with that. I’m not into all of that.

“I just want to play some play some music, let people enjoy themselves. Especially guys that are working. They’re working hard and they like to listen to some cool music after work and I’d like to be able to be part of that somehow.

“The food is amazing. It’s just a really nice place, a really nice place from what I’ve seen,” he added