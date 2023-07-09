Ambulance called after Dublin paedophile pelted with rocks outside his home

Fears pervert Alan Kiernan’s home could be set on fire

Kieran’s house has many of its windows boarded up and was daubed with graffiti by youths

Convicted sex offender Alan Kiernan was treated by medics in an ambulance last night after being pelted with stones by youths outside his home.

Gardai were called to the home of paedophile Kiernan on multiple occasions over the past two weeks as local youths threw rocks at him, smashed up his car and daubed his home in graffiti.

Yesterday, gardai and medics were called to the scene after Kiernan’s home in Whitehall, Dublin, was targeted again.

Kiernan was treated inside the ambulance but subsequently went back into his house after receiving treatment.

As tensions over his presence in the area continue to escalate, Kiernan (58) came under attack on the property in Whitehall, Dublin over the course of a number of days.

Kiernan had already covered a number of downstairs windows in his home following a series of attacks over the past month

An ambulance outside paedophile Alan Kiernan’s home yesterday

He has convictions for rape, unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl and stalking and harassment, among other offences.

Locals said an ambulance was called for Kiernan after one of the incidents and youths smashed his car and windows in his home over a number of days.

In another incident a youth hit him with an electric scooter, while pipes at the side of his house were also broken and the house covered in graffiti.

“They tried to kick in the door as well. The fear locally is that they will get in and try to set it on fire.”

The local said they didn’t want to see Kiernan burnt out but no one was happy with his presence in the area.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardai responded to reports of youths throwing stones at a property in Dublin 9 at approximately 5.55pm on Monday July 3, 2023, and at approximately 1pm on Wednesday July 5, 2023.

“On both occasions, the reported youths were gone on arrival of gardai.”

Smashed glass was still visible in his driveway and the house covered in graffiti when the Sunday World visited this weekend. There was also damage to the front door of the house.

Locals say Kiernan has on accasion been spotted bringing vulnerable women, including addicts, into his home.

Kiernan, who was convicted of rape in the 1990s and unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old the following decade, lives a short distance from the Holy Child National School in Whitehall.

In February he was given a suspended sentence after he was involved in an “ugly” fight in which he was struck with a wheel brace.

He pleaded guilty to affray in Rathmines on March 17, 2019.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardai were on mobile patrol on the evening of St Patrick’s Day, when they noticed Kiernan on the road outside the women’s refuge with blood on his head.

CCTV showed Kiernan’s co-accused, a man in a wheelchair, meeting a woman outside the refuge.

This man then got out of the wheelchair and struck the woman, who fell to the ground.

Kiernan then pulled up in a car and the woman got into it but the CCTV showed him getting out of the vehicle and becoming involved in a scuffle with the man in the wheelchair who then left the scene and came back with a wheel brace and hit Kiernan.

Gardai said the three people knew each other but were unable to state the nature of their relationship.

In June 2020, Kiernan received head injuries after being attacked, possibly with a statue from his own front garden, after locals said he was in a row with women at his home shouting that he “filmed them”.