Amanda Jenkins’ mum says she’ll be there to look killer in face as he bids for freedom

‘I want to see what he has to say to the parole board, because this is a person who will never change’

The mother of Amanda Jenkins who was strangled to death by her boyfriend has said 15 years is not enough for taking someone’s life, as her daughter’s killer makes a bid for freedom.

Stephen Carney was dating Amanda when he strangled her in October 2007. He was later sentenced to life in prison in 2008, but could soon be released.

Ann Jenkins told Newstalk Breakfast that she received an email informing her that Carney would be up for parole.

She said she is determined to be there.

“It’s just nerve wracking because you’re waiting for the parole hearing,” she said.

“I have applied to be at this parole hearing and they’re going to send me all the details.

“Thankfully, it’s a new thing that you can attend. And I can attend this one with a legal aid representative with me.

“I want to look him in the face and ask him why and I want to see what he has to say to the parole board because this is a person who will never change.

“In my eyes, I don’t think he’ll ever change.”

Amanda, who was an only child and Ann had a close relationship.

“Amanda was a bright young bubbly girl who had her whole life ahead of her,” Ann added.

“She was a warm and loving daughter and she cared so much about family; she always worried about her family, her grandparents, she was always there for people.”

However she added that her death “never leaves you”.

“Anything that I do takes lumps out of me. I’m doing the life sentence not Stephen Carney.

“From the time I wake up in the morning if I do get a sleep, it’s always there in your head.

“People say, ‘Think of the good times that we had’ - and yes, you can think of the good times but that’s taken away from you from the way she died, the way she was taken from you.

Ms Jenkins feels violence against women is still not being taken seriously enough and prison sentences can be too lenient.

“I don’t think the justice system is doing enough,” she said.

“I mean he’ll be 15 years [inside] this October and he’s up for his fourth parole.

“Now I don’t know if he’s going to get it or not, but 15 years is not enough for taking someone’s life.

“At the moment, he’s in an open prison down in Shelton Abbey. He gets to see his family, he gets to hug his family.

“He’s a grandfather now and gets to see his grandchild.

“I never get to have any of that. I wish I could have one day with Mandy just to hug her and I’d never let her go again.

“And he took all that from me.”

A documentary, 'Marú Inár Measc - Dúnmharú Amanda Jenkins', about Amanda’s murder has been made by TG4 and will be broadcast tonight.