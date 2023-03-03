Huge Haul | 

Almost €400k worth of cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and more seized in Dublin drug bust

No arrests were made.

Operation Tara - Approximately €370,000 of Suspected Drugs Seized, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, Thursday 2nd March 2023.

Dublin gardaí uncovered a huge haul of suspected drugs worth almost €400k in a house in Glasnevin last night.

The whopper seizure included approximately €203,000 of suspected cannabis, €100,000 of MDMA, €32,000 of ketamine, €12,000 of Methoxyamphetamine and €13,000 of suspected cannabis resin.

Amounting to an estimated €370,0000 in drugs, gardaí also found drug paraphernalia and a small variety of other drugs.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seized approximately €370,000 of suspected drugs including cannabis, MDMA, and ketamine during searches conducted as part of Operation Tara in the Dublin 9 area on the evening of Thursday 2nd March 2023.

"At approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence at St Teresa's Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.

They added: “All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. No arrests have been made.

"This investigation is ongoing.”


