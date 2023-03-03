Almost €400k worth of cannabis, MDMA, ketamine and more seized in Dublin drug bust
No arrests were made.
Dublin gardaí uncovered a huge haul of suspected drugs worth almost €400k in a house in Glasnevin last night.
The whopper seizure included approximately €203,000 of suspected cannabis, €100,000 of MDMA, €32,000 of ketamine, €12,000 of Methoxyamphetamine and €13,000 of suspected cannabis resin.
Amounting to an estimated €370,0000 in drugs, gardaí also found drug paraphernalia and a small variety of other drugs.
Read more
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí seized approximately €370,000 of suspected drugs including cannabis, MDMA, and ketamine during searches conducted as part of Operation Tara in the Dublin 9 area on the evening of Thursday 2nd March 2023.
"At approximately 7:30pm, Gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station conducted a search under warrant at a residence at St Teresa's Place, Glasnevin, Dublin 9.
They added: “All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. No arrests have been made.
"This investigation is ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
final blow | Mum of murdered boxer Kevin Sheehy left ‘soul-destroyed’ as killer to be sent to UK jail
gaa-gaa | Ex-GAA star ‘lost it’ and launched ‘disturbing’ attack on journalist (75) outside court
'UNENDING SUPPORT' | Today FM DJ Declan Pierce reveals he suffered a brain haemorrhage in emotional post
Wrong Un | Una Healy hits out at fake account impersonating her and ‘trying to scam people’
'multi-millions' | Glamour model was part of £100m money-laundering operation led by ‘kingpin’, court told
SNORTY BOY | Limerick wedding goer who had ‘phenomenal’ amount of cocaine convicted of dealing
serious problem | Hairdresser who had scissors in bag was ‘out of it’ on drugs, court told
Ladies lunch gone wrong as they brawl with bouncers
HERO FARRELL | Dubliner still has the Christmas present Colin Farrell gave him during childhood cancer battle
Mo go zone | Drug lord Mo Courtney told to ‘pack up’ as his gang cash in on heroin scourge