Almost 11m illegal cigarettes worth £5.3m seized at Belfast port

The seizure of more than 10m illegal cigarettes at Belfast port has stopped the streets becoming “flooded” with them, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has said.

A total of 10.8m cigarettes — understood to be worth around £5.3m in unpaid taxes — were seized by HMRC, working alongside Border Force, at Belfast port on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The cigarettes were found packed in cardboard boxes inside a container that had been scanned by Border Force.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident.

Lucie Irving, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said cheap cigarettes come “at a cost”.

“They often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking,” Ms Irving said.

“This is a huge seizure of illegal cigarettes — and our streets would have been flooded with them had they not been discovered.

“We are determined to stamp out tobacco fraud by working closely with our partners in the UK and internationally to bring those responsible to justice.

“We urge anyone with information about cigarette fraud to contact HMRC online.

“Search ‘Report fraud HMRC’ on gov.uk and complete our online form.”

Darren Brabon, assistant director of Border Force Northern Ireland Command, said illicit cigarettes were “dangerous, harmful and fund organised criminal gangs”.

“Children and young people are key targets for those who peddle illegal tobacco and cigarettes, encouraging them to take up smoking and exposing them to crime,” Mr Brabon said.

“This seizure is another example of our commitment with HMRC and partner agencies to stop these illicit items from entering the country and harming our communities.”