Almost €100k in stacks of cash seized from house in Finglas, Dublin

Huge wads of banknotes were found spread out across the house in Finglas.

Cash seized by gardaí in Finglas.

Maeve McTaggartSunday World

Almost €100k in cash was seized from a house in north Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit discovered €94,400 and a small amount of cannabis in the raid on a home in Finglas.

The money was stacked in separate bundles spread around the property.

A photo of the seizure shows the huge wads of money found, showing stacks of €20, €50 and €100 banknotes tied with rubber bands.

A garda spokesperson said the search was carried out by “gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from a number of uniform units.”

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear in Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.


