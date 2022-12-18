Almost €100k in stacks of cash seized from house in Finglas, Dublin
Huge wads of banknotes were found spread out across the house in Finglas.
Almost €100k in cash was seized from a house in north Dublin yesterday evening.
Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit discovered €94,400 and a small amount of cannabis in the raid on a home in Finglas.
The money was stacked in separate bundles spread around the property.
A photo of the seizure shows the huge wads of money found, showing stacks of €20, €50 and €100 banknotes tied with rubber bands.
A garda spokesperson said the search was carried out by “gardaí in Finglas attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit with assistance from a number of uniform units.”
A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear in Blanchardstown District Court on Monday morning.
