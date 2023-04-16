Alliance Councillor Michael Long assaulted by two men while canvassing in east Belfast

‘This event will not deter me’

Alliance election candidate Michael Long has said he won't let street bullies prevent him from canvassing.

The east Belfast candidate - husband of party leader and former Justice Minister Naomi - was verbally and physically assaulted while electioneering on Carncaver Road in his Council Ward.

Two men approached him, verbally abused him and told him to leave the area. When

Councillor Long tried to move on, his path was blocked and he was attacked.

Lisnasharragh Councillor said the incident would not deter him and he would be back on the hunt within the hour.

“In my 22 years as the elected representative for this area, I have never faced such levels of intimidation. As a local councillor, I work for everyone in my community, and this attempt to prevent me from engaging with voters is a clear assault on the democratic process.

“I hate having to leave the street but I was back at the doors close by within an hour and I will continue to reach out to people across Lisnasharragh in every street and area as I have done throughout my time as Councillor.

"This event will not deter me.

“The incident has been reported to the PSNI and I would like to thank them for their support.

"These thugs will not stop us from representing every part of our community and we will continue to fight for a future together.”

Last year a People Before Profit councillor was attacked, threatened and ill-treated by three men in East Belfast.

Hannah Kenny said she was “deeply shaken” by the incident, in which one of the men grabbed her by the throat and told her in detail what he would do to her if she returned to the area.

SDLP canidate Paul Doherty was also accosted in the Shankill area while canvassing for last May's Assembly elections.

Elsie Trainor, an SDLP candidate in South Belfast said she was assaulted after chasing two youths who were stealing her election posters.

She said she was hit on the head, pushed against a fence and subjected to sectarian abuse. The youths also attempted to snatch her mobile phone as she filmed them, she alleged.

The incident happened on Monday evening in the Ormeau Park area after she chased the two youths who were using a ladder to remove her election posters on Ravenhill Road.

The latest incident involving Cllr Long has raised fears of a tense election campaign.