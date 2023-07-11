Alleged South East Antrim UDA boss David Murray flashes cash with £100k McLaren supercar

Bonfire builder and cleaning company director Murray also coughed up a pretty penny for the personalised registration plate DIO MRY

David Murray at the colossal Craigyhill pyre in Larne, Co Antrim

David Murray arriving at the Craigyhill bonfire site in his top-of-the-range McLaren sports car with its personalised licence plate

Alleged South East Antrim UDA boss David Murray drives a top-of-the-range McLaren sports supercar worth tens of thousands of pounds, the Sunday World can reveal.

It is believed the cleaning company director – who doubles as a master bonfire builder – shelled out just short of a 100 grand when he purchased the high-performance vehicle last year.

And motor trade experts estimate that with customised add-ons, Murray’s white sports car could have cost him an extra £25,000 on top of the asking price.

The Larne loyalist also coughed up a pretty penny – believed to be in the region of several thousand – for the personalised registration plate DIO MRY.

Our research revealed Murray’s car is a McLaren 570s auto coupe. And the price when it was new in 2017 was £145,000. It has a 3.8-litre twin turbo V8 562 horse power engine with 600nm of torque.

It can reach 0-60 in 2.7 seconds and has a top speed of 204mph. With a mileage of just 25,000 miles, our motoring expert valued it today as still being worth up to £100,000.

We recently photographed Murray – wearing his favourite Glasgow Rangers top – as he stepped out from his treasured car at the Craigyhill bonfire site in Larne.

“I don’t want to give any interviews. I’m not allowed to speak to the Sunday World,” he said.

But minutes later Murray was boasting how he and his SEA UDA friends had already paid out £29,000 for pallets to build the gigantic bonfire which, according to Murray, had only reached the halfway mark.

“Every one of those pallets was bought and paid for by us and I have the receipts to prove it,” he said.

David Murray at the colossal Craigyhill pyre in Larne, Co Antrim

Although the father of two now lives with his family on the nearby Lindara estate, Murray oversees the annual bonfire building operation in staunchly loyalist Craigyhill.

In recent years, the Craigyhill bonfire has become the envy of loyalist bonfire builders across Ulster. And a crowd of several thousand is expected to visit the Larne housing estate on July 11 to witness it being lit.

Last year, Murray ordered his men to demolish a bonfire on the nearby Antiville estate after the death of a bonfire builder.

Window cleaner John Steele lost his life when he was accidentally struck by a falling pallet on a bonfire he was helping to build.

Throughout June and July, Murray can be spotted most days cruising around the seaport town in his McLaren sports car.

Murray’s cleaning business appears to be thriving and has 10 employees. Last year he secured a lucrative new contract with Irish League champions Larne FC to clean its Inver Park stadium.

But during the marching season, it’s Murray’s sports car which is causing heads to turn in the staunchly loyalist town.

“There’s no doubt about it, Mr Murray’s McLaren is up there with Ferrari and other top marques,” a motor trade source advised us after seeing pictures of the UDA man’s sports car.

“As supercars go, this one is top drawer. It’s really unique and totally exotic. It’s handmade at McLaren Motor Works at Woking in Surrey and it just exudes quality.”

He added: “I seriously doubt if there’s another McLaren car in the whole of Ireland. If there is, I’ve not seen it.”

Our man Hugh Jordan at the bonfire site

The Sunday World recently caught up with Murray when he stopped to supervise the final phase of building work at the bonfire site on Craigyhill.

By his own admission, Murray was bitterly disappointed last year when his bonfire building team failed to scoop the title of the ‘World’s Tallest Bonfire’.Murray’s private army of bonfire builders discovered their bonfire flopped at the final hurdle when the Guinness Book of Records advised that the Craigyhill application hadn’t been properly registered.

“We don’t care,” Murray told the Sunday World, “we had experts down here with lasers. They came all the way from Drogheda and they were able to measure the bonfire at 202.37ft. Our bonfire height beat all the others around the world.

“You’ll notice there were no Irish tricolours on our bonfire. We’re not going to invite people up here to help us measure the bonfire and then insult them by putting their national flag on it. “And although we might not be in the Guinness Book of Records, as far as we’re concerned, Craigyhill IS the biggest bonfire in the world,” insisted Murray.

Born in 1972 – the worst year of the Troubles – and brought up in Larne’s Sallagh Park, David Murray (51) has only recently been linked to loyalist paramilitarism.

The South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association is a breakaway faction which left the mainstream organisation several years ago.

It is seen by the police and the authorities as a Mafia-style group, whose sole interest is crime and community control.

David Murray arriving at the Craigyhill bonfire site

Murray first came to the attention of police when he was arrested with other UDA members in connection with the murder of UVF man Andrew Cairns.

The 22-year-old had been drinking in the Rangers Supporters Club in Larne’s Boyne Square during 11th of July celebrations. He was accused of singing a UVF song which angered UDA members who were also present.

And when Cairns left the club, he was surrounded and set upon by a group of UDA men including David Murray.

In front of dozens of witnesses, Andrew Cairns was badly beaten and then shot. None of his assailants was masked.

At the time, a police inspector described the killing as “callous”. And emphasising the shortage of witnesses willing to give statements, he added: “He was brutally killed in front of hundreds of people.”

David Murray appeared in the dock with a number of other UDA men. But when it came to trial before the Crown Court, the case against him collapsed.

Ten years ago, Murray was named in court as a UDA commander. And he has been allegedly linked to high interest rate money lending schemes operating on working-class loyalist housing states in South East Antrim.

Last year the Sunday World reported on how Larne window cleaner John Steele fell to his death when helping to build a bonfire.

And we also discovered Craigyhill-born Steele had been forced by UDA thugs to hand over the keys of his DLA car. It has been alleged Steele owed a drugs debt to the local UDA.

As he set off to walk home, a UDA enforcer told Steele: “You’ll get the car back when we say so.”

When we visited Craigyhill this week, we were told that shortly after John’s death last July, his car was returned to his family.

We called at his parents’ home, where his mum Jackie declined to give an interview.