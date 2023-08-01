Alleged loyalist thug Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnson hospitalised after gang beating in prison

Maserati-driving Buster was on the wrong end of a hammering after dissidents pulled the plug on a dirty deal to provide him with protection behind bars

Alleged Real UFF thug Ryan ‘Buster’ Johnson needed hospital treatment after a jailhouse beating at the hands of a feared crime gang.

Maserati-driving Buster was on the wrong end of a hammering after dissidents pulled the plug on a dirty deal to provide him with protection behind bars.

It is understood he was set upon by a number of attackers and left in a bloodied heap.

While the exact nature of his injuries is not clear they were severe enough to need hospital care.

Prison insiders say he was on tenterhooks after dissident figures in the maximumsecurity prison walked away from a previous commitment to offer protection to him and other alleged Real UFF men.

It is the latest blow for the Newtownards drug gang who have come under increasing pressure in recent weeks. Earlier this month the Sunday World revealed the so-called Real UFF offered dissidents intelligence in return for protection.

A number of alleged Real UFF members – including gang leader Adrian Price’s son Buster – are behind bars awaiting trial on charges relating to the three-month feud which has ripped through Newtownards, the Ards Peninsula and north Down.

A number of gang members have been accepted on to the loyalist wing in Maghaberry but a small group remains on the committal wing among the general prison population.

There are concerns that this group is vulnerable to attack, particularly from a feared crime gang who have already targeted Buster while on remand.

It is believed the group reached out to New IRA members in a desperate attempt to shield his hide.

“They were linking up with the New IRA and offering intelligence in exchange for protection in jail,” a source told us.

While initially agreeing to provide security, prisoners on the dissident wings were ordered to end the deal. “Protecting people like Johnson was too high a price to pay,” a prison source told us.

Cars burned during the feud

Buster and one other alleged gang member are currently in the committal wing. Other gang members who have already been moved to the main prison are also susceptible to attack but it is understood that support among loyalist prisoners is split between the Real UFF and North Down UDA.

Sources have told us the Real UFF has sold its soul to the devil and is offering dissidents information on police officers.

Neighbourhood cops have been in regular contact with Price’s mob throughout the feud. They regularly monitor activity in and around the gang’s base at Weavers Grange on the West Winds estate in Newtownards.

“They (cops) are easy pickings,” said our source. “They are there to keep the peace and there is regular contact on a face-to-face basis.

“They (the Real UFF) are stabbing these people in the back. Neighbourhood cops are the only buffer between them and North Down UDA.”

Our source said the Real UFF are guilty of the ultimate betrayal and that they had “crossed a line”.

“There is no going back from this, getting into bed with the dissys is a red line. Loyalists attacking cops is one thing but shopping them to the New IRA is like doing a deal with the devil.”

The source said going into partnership with the New IRA will leave them more isolated than ever.

“They can’t call themselves loyalists, no loyalist would work with dissidents, definitely not the New IRA.”

It comes in the wake of a graffiti attack on Newtownards Courthouse in which windows were smashed and District Judge Mark Hamill was threatened.

Threat to the judge

The incident took place as a number of men who are facing charges in relation to the feud were due in court for bail hearings.

It is understood Johnson is desperate to get out. He is struggling in jail and has told friends and family he fears he will not come out alive.

If and when he does get out he will return to a community that has turned its back on the Real UFF.

Members of the self-styled Real UFF have been hawking themselves around Northern Ireland seeking protection. Some have moved as far away as Fermanagh.

Adrian Price himself tried to set up base in Seymour Hill outside Dunmurry but was told he’s not welcome by veteran South Belfast UDA Brigadier Jackie McDonald.

It has now emerged that two members were turfed out of Co Antrim town Dervock, including a convicted drug offender who has made a number of attempts to jump ship was on the wrong end of a beating when it emerged he had approached the Red Hand Commando – an affiliate of the UVF – for protection but was rejected.

He then switched his attention to north Antrim and moved, with a companion, to a house in Dervock.

The Sunday World understands the house was picketed w forced to flee under threat from North Antrim UDA – ironically a breakaway unit from the mainstream organisation.

“There is literally nowhere for them to go,” said our source.

“Nobody in loyalism will offer them a home RHC ‘you’ve made your bed, now lie in it.’”

In a statement the Prison Service said they do not comment on individual cases.