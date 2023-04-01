AK-47 rifle and €12k cannabis seized by gardai during Finglas raid

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.

This is the AK-47 seized by gardai following a search operation by gardai in Finglas, North Dublin last night.

The search operation was conducted by officers from the District Drugs Unit in Finglas with assistance from a number of local units.

During the raid, the AK-47 was located at the scene along with cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

The AK-47, officially known as the Avtomat Kalashnikova, is a gas-operated assault rifle developed in the Soviet Union.

During the 80s and 90s, large quantities of the rifles were smuggled into Ireland by both the IRA and loyalist paramilitaries, as well as drugs gangs.

The firearm and drugs will now be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made and investigations ongoing.

The AK47 seizure is the second time this week firearms have been seized by gardai in the Finglas area.

Three high-powered weapons and ammunition as well as drugs worth €177,000 were discovered by gardai on Monday

The guns including a Scorpion Machine Pistol with magazine clip, ammunition and silencer, a Sig Saur Pistol with ammunition and a RAK 63 Machine Pistol and magazine clip were discovered at vacant waste land in the area.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of approximately €92,000 and suspected cannabis with an estimated value of approximately €85,000 was also found in the search.

“Gardaí seized three suspected firearms, ammunition and approximately €177,000 of suspected drugs during the course of a search in Finglas, Dublin 11 on Monday,” gardai said.

“The search, conducted as part of Operation Thor by Gardaí from the Finglas Detective Unit supported by Gardaí from the K District Task Force and the Garda Dog Unit, occurred at approximately 3pm at vacant waste land in the Finglas area.

“During the course of this search, Gardaí located and seized a number of items at various locations within the waste land, including in a barrel which had been buried into the ground.