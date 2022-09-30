Drug bust | 

€700k of cannabis seized by Gardaí and man arrested in organised crime probe

The 35kg of cannabis seized by Garda is worth an estimated €700,000.

Photo of the seizure from @gardainfo on Twitter.

Maeve McTaggartSunday World

A man has been arrested by Gardaí as part of an investigation into organised crime in the south of the country.

Gardaí have seized 35kgs of cannabis worth an estimated €700,000 in a joint operation with Revenue.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court today.

"Gardaí investigating organised crime groups operating in the Southern Region, which led to seizure of 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 on Thursday 29th September, 2022 have charged the arrested man.

"He is due to appear before Cork District Court, Number 1 today Friday 30th September, 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing.”


