€700k of cannabis seized by Gardaí and man arrested in organised crime probe
The 35kg of cannabis seized by Garda is worth an estimated €700,000.
A man has been arrested by Gardaí as part of an investigation into organised crime in the south of the country.
Gardaí have seized 35kgs of cannabis worth an estimated €700,000 in a joint operation with Revenue.
He is due to appear before Cork District Court today.
Yesterday, Gardaí in the Southern Region seized 35kgs of cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 as part of a joint operation with @RevenueIE. pic.twitter.com/cevGeB5bRJ— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 30, 2022
"Gardaí investigating organised crime groups operating in the Southern Region, which led to seizure of 35kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 on Thursday 29th September, 2022 have charged the arrested man.
"He is due to appear before Cork District Court, Number 1 today Friday 30th September, 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.
"Investigations are ongoing.”
