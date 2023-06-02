€3.8m worth of smuggled smokes sniffed out by detector dog Milo in Dublin Port

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were concealed in a consignment which had arrived on Wednesday

This picture shows the massive amount of smuggled cigs sniffed out by detector dog Milo after it arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands.

The €3.8m haul was discovered by Revenue officers after the 4.8 million smuggled cigarettes were hidden in cargo described as plastic pipes and rubber seals.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered concealed in a consignment which had arrived on Wednesday.

Part of the massive haul

Revenue said the seizure, made as a result of routine profiling, was part of ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

They added that no further information is available as investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.