€3.8m worth of smuggled smokes sniffed out by detector dog Milo in Dublin Port
The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were concealed in a consignment which had arrived on Wednesday
This picture shows the massive amount of smuggled cigs sniffed out by detector dog Milo after it arrived in Dublin Port from the Netherlands.
The €3.8m haul was discovered by Revenue officers after the 4.8 million smuggled cigarettes were hidden in cargo described as plastic pipes and rubber seals.
The smuggled cigarettes, branded Lambert & Butler, were discovered concealed in a consignment which had arrived on Wednesday.
Revenue said the seizure, made as a result of routine profiling, was part of ongoing operations targeting smuggling, shadow economy activity and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
They added that no further information is available as investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.
Today's Headlines
'oppression' | Enoch Burke spends last day of term outside school that sacked him as fines near €90k
'victimised' | Man accused of harassing kidnap and torture victim Kevin Lunney has conviction quashed
MAy days | Radio presenter Suzanne Kane shares new health update after ending up in hospital TWICE
'that fear' | Terry Prone reveals how she was warned as a teenage girl to avoid RTE perv
in bloom | Brave Charlie Bird recovers from ‘the worst’ of his falls to attend Dublin Bloom festival
'sadly missed' | Tributes pour in for brave Cork teen Ava Barry following private funeral
vigilante attack | Three convicted after attacks on guards at repossessed Roscommon farmhouse
ding dong | Female boxer who joked Conor McGregor ‘manhandled’ her says she would have sex with him
'terrified' | Young man accused of threat to kill and demanding a debt payment from girl (17)
panic station | Dublin youth ‘put on northern accent’ when phoning in bomb threat to station from holding cell