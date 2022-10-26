€172k worth of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort as man questioned

Separately two cash seizures totalling €9,000 were also made

The cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use, in criminal activity.

On October 25 at Wexford District Court, Revenue Officers were granted two three-month cash detention orders by Judge Power, following two cash seizures totalling €9,000.

The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jasper, when Revenue officers searched an Irish registered van that was booked to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.

It is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Two Irish nationals in their 20s and 50s were questioned. Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

The cash which is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use, in criminal activity.

Separately officers seized over 42,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort with an estimated retail value of more than €172,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €80,600 as a result of routine investigations on October 19 and 20.

The smuggled alcohol was discovered in two separate trailers, one accompanied and one unaccompanied, that had arrived on Ferries from Dunkirk, France.

A man in his 40s was questioned.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295