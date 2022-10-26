€172k worth of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort as man questioned
Separately two cash seizures totalling €9,000 were also made
On October 25 at Wexford District Court, Revenue Officers were granted two three-month cash detention orders by Judge Power, following two cash seizures totalling €9,000.
The cash was discovered as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jasper, when Revenue officers searched an Irish registered van that was booked to board a ferry to Bilbao, Spain.
It is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.
Two Irish nationals in their 20s and 50s were questioned. Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.
Separately officers seized over 42,000 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort with an estimated retail value of more than €172,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €80,600 as a result of routine investigations on October 19 and 20.
The smuggled alcohol was discovered in two separate trailers, one accompanied and one unaccompanied, that had arrived on Ferries from Dunkirk, France.
A man in his 40s was questioned.
These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295
Today's Headlines
Controversy | Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael clash over TD’s prison visit to gangland criminal Jonathan Dowdall
shop brawl | Shocking video shows group of youths fighting in popular Galway city centre store
killer's sentence | Man (21) who killed fisherman after he attacked him in Waterford home jailed
hit-and-run | Irish gangland suspect is convicted of murdering man on his moped in England
Job losses | Decision to make 750 Debenhams staff redundant ‘predetermined ’ WRC hears
ALL TIME HIGH-WAY | Double fines of €160 for speeding drivers with other penalties also increasing
REVENUE OP | €172k worth of smuggled beer seized at Rosslare Europort as man questioned
No Maur | Maura Higgins’ ex Giovanni Pernice ‘stormed off’ after seeing her kiss Joey Essex
Church killing | Bride's dress splattered with blood as husband gunned down at own wedding in Mexican shooting
Snow way | Gardaí seize cocaine worth €67k while on patrol in north Dublin