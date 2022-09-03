16-year-old critical after stabbing outside nightclub

A 16-year-old boy is in ‘critical condition’ after being stabbed near a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, gardai confirmed: “Gardaí in Clondalkin were alerted to a serious assault that occurred at a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 in the early hours of Saturday morning 3rd September, 2022.

“One male teenager received a number of injuries and was removed from the scene to James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown by ambulance. His condition is described as critical.

“Anyone with information can contact Clondalkin on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.”

Gardai said investigations into the attack are ongoing.

