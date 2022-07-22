11 arrested in Laois as part of crackdown on burglary gangs

The arrests were made during two days of action by Gardai

11 people have been arrested in Laois as part of a crackdown on burglary gangs.

Gardai carried out a two-day anti-burglary and anti-crime operation and as a result, 45 charges were brought against 11 individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of the action days, there were a number of searches as well as checkpoints, patrols, and community engagement.

Gardai also issued crime prevention advice to the community.

The charges brought include robbery, burglary, theft, theft from shops, criminal damage, possession of drugs for sale or supply, money laundering and drug driving.

In the two weeks leading up to the days of action, three suspects were charged with 34 offences of burglary and theft.

All suspects were brought before, or are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court.