11 arrested in Laois as part of crackdown on burglary gangs
11 people have been arrested in Laois as part of a crackdown on burglary gangs.
Gardai carried out a two-day anti-burglary and anti-crime operation and as a result, 45 charges were brought against 11 individuals on Tuesday and Wednesday.
As part of the action days, there were a number of searches as well as checkpoints, patrols, and community engagement.
Gardai also issued crime prevention advice to the community.
Read more
The charges brought include robbery, burglary, theft, theft from shops, criminal damage, possession of drugs for sale or supply, money laundering and drug driving.
In the two weeks leading up to the days of action, three suspects were charged with 34 offences of burglary and theft.
All suspects were brought before, or are due to appear before Portlaoise District Court.
Today's Headlines
injuries | Horse farmer who hit brother-in-law repeatedly with plant avoids jail
'stray bullet' | Irishman injured in Marbella ‘Opium Club’ shooting to be quizzed in hospital by judge
'terrified' | Erin McGregor set to go under the knife for €7500 boob job following previous implants
bail | ‘Fake nun’ accused of abusive behaviour at GPO tells court she’s only guilty of 'preaching word of God’
somerton man | Suspected cold war spy unidentified since 1948 could be Irish man
living it up | Lynsey Bennett says she was able to ‘giggle, laugh and feel cancer free’ in Ibiza
Walk This Way | Dublin City Council agree to ban cars from South William Street
car chase | Former hurler caught with €2.7m worth of cocaine and cannabis jailed
search | Cork man on the hunt for his missing mother after she vanished to London in 90s
'fines' | European Commission launches legal procedures against Britain over Northern Ireland Protocol