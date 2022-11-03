Jet setting | 

€100k in cash seized on passenger about to board flight to Turkey

The passenger was about to board a flight to Istanbul when they were searched by Revenue officers.

Maeve McTaggartSunday World

A passenger making their way through Dublin Airport was stopped with over €107,000 in cash on Sunday.

The passenger was allegedly about to board a flight to Istanbul, Turkey when they were searched by Revenue officers.

It is suspected the money is the proceeds of, or was intended to be used in, criminal activity.

The sum of cash was caught as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged smuggling and “shadow economy activity,” a spokesperson for Revenue said.

The €107k was discovered by routine profiling in Dublin Airport.

Investigations are ongoing.

"If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” a Revenue spokesperson.


