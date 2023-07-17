€1,000 reward for information on incident after dog set on fire in Mayo

Kathy O’Hora, the chairperson of North West Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Ballina, Co Mayo said she was “horrified” to learn of the incident.

An animal welfare group is offering a €1,000 reward for information on an incident where a dog was set on fire in Ballina, Co. Mayo earlier this month.

The animal has since died.

"There’s no other word for it. I’m extremely upset. It’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard, to be honest."

She described the dog as a small-to-medium sized black dog, but it was difficult to provide further detail.

Ms O’Hora said “of course” she is concerned for the mind set of the perpetrator, adding: “I mean whoever is capable of that, god knows what they’ll end up doing next.

"That’s the worst thing ever. But also, my concern is have they done it before. Is it going to happen again? Will it be worse?

"The very worrying thing for us is that no one so far has reported this dog missing. The dog must have come from somewhere.

"Did it have an owner? It’s hardly just a stray.”

She said the incident “beggars belief,” adding that the perpetrator was “out of sight of cameras” when the incident occurred.

"That’s we put the reward up, because somebody, somewhere must know something.”

Ms O’Hora said the €1,000 reward for information is “not something we can afford but it’s far more important that we find out who is responsible for this.”

She believes current legislation is insufficient in fully protecting the welfare of animals in Ireland.

“We often get a phone call or messages about cruelty or animals in a dreadful state of living situations.

"We have no authority at to go on to anyone's property at all. The only thing a rescue can do is to go to the person, door to door, and ask ‘will you surrender the animal to us?’” she said..

"Very often it works. If it doesn’t work, there’s very little we can do about it because we have no authority.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a deceased dog at a sportsground in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

“The body of the dog was removed from the scene by local veterinary services.

“Investigations are ongoing.”