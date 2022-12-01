Ian Bailey tells TikTok followers he was ‘attacked’ in West Cork

‘Then another little langer came up and started to assault me. I was off guard and I got laid down. I'm okay’

Ian Bailey has told TikTok followers he was “attacked, assaulted and kicked in the head a few times” by two men in West Cork last night.

The 64-year-old said they left him “a bit battered and bloodied” after he went to meet people he met on social media.

Bailey has wracked up almost 4k followers on TikTok since he began making videos, even charging people for personalised video messages.

The Englishman has been the self-proclaimed chief suspect in the investigation into the West Cork murder of Sophie Tuscan du Plantier for over 25 years.

He has always denied any involvement in her murder.

"So, late this evening I went down to meet some people who were coming down by appointment,” he told TikTok.

He said “three lads” – which he later clarified as 2 – “attacked, assaulted and kicked [him] in the head a few times.”

Speaking to Extra.ie, Bailey said he had arranged to meet two girls after giving them TikTok shout outs.

Ian Bailey shared the story on his TikTok.

"They drove down from Cork and I met them in a public place,” he said.

"One lad came up to me, pretending to be a fan of mine.

"I'm a bit disabled, I have to use a hazel walking stick, he started grabbing my stick and threw it away.

"Then another little langer came up and started to assault me. I was off guard and I got laid down. I'm okay. It occurred outside.”

He told Extra.ie: “The little f***er came at me. I was taken by surprise, but I gave back as much as I could. I closed the door on them, I called An Garda Siochána.”

Bailey allegedly turned down help from emergency services, telling the publication: “I was like ‘I used to play rugby, I’ve got mauled on the bottom of rucks,’ I’m slightly achey, I’m okay.”

A Garda spokesperson confirmed reports of an incident occurring late last night.

"Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the alleged assault of a man in the Bantry area of Co Cork at approximately 11:30pm, 30th November 2022,” they said.