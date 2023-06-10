How Liam Byrne used code name ‘Bosh’ and was busted using encrypted phone

His alleged involvement was uncovered when investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) compromised his EncroChat messages.

Liam Byrne is the latest criminal to fall victim to police breaking EncroChat

Kinahan cartel gangster Liam Byrne was the latest associate of the international crime gang to be arrested after police forces cracked their encrypted communications.

The Crumlin man, whom the Sunday World understands used the codename “Bosh” among other aliases to conduct criminal business, is suspected of having led a gang that trafficked firearms across the UK.

His alleged involvement was uncovered when investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) compromised his EncroChat messages.

He now joins his brother-in-law Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh and Offaly haulier Thomas Maher on the list of cartel associates who will be, or have been, prosecuted after their apparently secure communications were decrypted by law enforcement.

For Liam Byrne, (42), his EncroChat messages allegedly show him leading an organised crime gang that acquired and supplied firearms between England and Northern Ireland.

While the content of the communiques has not been revealed, they can be presumed to be incriminating given that the NCA secured arrest warrants for the purpose of charging Byrne.

Liam Byrne was arrested on Sunday evening in Alcudia, Majorca

The server was first hacked in 2020 by French and Dutch police who managed to view messages about criminal conspiracies in real time.

Information from the database was then passed on to other police forces including the NCA before it was shut down.

The investigation into Liam Byrne’s gang led to several firearm shipments being seized and gang associates arrested.

The weapons included both pistols and sub-machine guns which were bought through systems that didn’t leave fingerprints to frustrate investigations, according to Spain’s national police.

Senior Kinahan lieutenant arrested in Spain

The operation was on such a large scale that Byrne’s gang received a request for 14 firearms in a single order.

Police say that when Byrne appeared to realise the operation was compromised, he fled the UK for Dubai.

On May 26, he travelled from there to Palma Airport and was arrested in Alcudia while having a “family reunion” at a restaurant.

Liam Byrne, key member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday. Photo: NCA/PA

He has refused his removal back to the UK and will fight any attempts to extradite him there.

Another alleged crime group member is Jack Kavanagh, (22), also an Irish national who was living in Tamworth in Staffordshire.

His father, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh, (55), had also previously been a target of the NCA, which uncovered his international trafficking operation after accessing encrypted messages.

Unlike the EncroChat hack, his crime network was discovered after police seized PGP Blackberry and BQ Aquarius phones during searches.

While Bomber’s physical device wasn’t recovered, examinations of the messages through analysis led to his role being established.

In an attempt to avoid detection, he was saved in the contacts of his associates as “Plasma” and “Mallet”.

His subordinates also referred to Bomber as “The Gaffer” when receiving instructions from him.

Kilos of cocaine were referred to as “Phones”, “Ricky” or “TNT”; money was called “Paper”; while the tarmac-removal machinery used was referred to as “Bens”.

The gang also used codewords for locations, with Spain called “The Hot” and The Netherlands being “The Flat”.

In March 2017 the gang was in communication about 150 “Phones”, which the prosecution contended was a reference to 150kg of cocaine.

In total 26 messages sent from him were uncovered in which he directed his gang to the locations of drug collections and cash payments.

In the last message recovered, a clearly frustrated Kavanagh told an associate: “We’re having nothing to do wit dis liar after dis. D hole week just lies lies and more lies...”.

Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh

The Kinahans’ then “top man” and “figurehead” in the UK was arrested in January 2019 while returning from a family holiday in Mexico.

Three years later, he was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment for importing drugs into the UK.

Another man who worked for the Kinahan gang, and many other major European crime groups, is serving a 14-year jail term after his EncroChat messages were uncovered.

Thomas Maher, (42), helped facilitate the movement of large sums of cash, charging a commission for his services, and drug shipments around Europe.

Unbeknownst to the haulier, his entire network had been compromised.

Who is Liam Byrne?

UK police discovered how he used the handles “Satirical” and “Snacker” as he ran his criminal enterprise with gangs in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Turkey, Spain and Bulgaria.

In one message, Maher even bragged about his longevity within the criminal underworld.

“I’m at this game the last 20 odd years pal....I’m not an overnighter so I know the way of plays,” he told an associate.

He is now serving a lengthy jail term, with the prospect of more prison time if he doesn’t hand over £629,159 (€731,189) to the UK exchequer from his ill-gotten gains.

Meanwhile, the decision of Liam Byrne to fight extradition means a separate hearing will take place in Spain.

Such a process could delay any potential extradition by weeks and, if he considers the jail terms already given to his associates, Byrne can be expected to strongly contest his removal to the UK.