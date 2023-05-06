How Ger Dundon rose from being a McCarthy/Dundon courier to a powerful dangerous gangster

Unable to read or write at the time, he was acting as a trusted courier for the McCarthy/Dundon gang, which was led by his older brother Wayne.

He was aged only 15 when he was arrested by gardaí in March 2002, with a large haul of drugs.

Unable to read or write at the time, he was acting as a trusted courier for the McCarthy/Dundon gang, which was led by his older brother Wayne.

Ger Dundon, then aged 17, was given a three-year suspended jail sentence at Limerick Circuit Court in April, 2004. This sentence was reactivated in 2005 when he committed three breaches of the Public Order Act and ended up in jail for the first time. Since then, he has spent large chunks of his life incarcerated.

His brothers, Dessie, Wayne and John, are all serving life sentences for different murders.

For many years, the McCarthy/Dundon gang were the most feared criminal mob in Ireland. Known for grotesque violence, they controlled the drugs trade in Munster and western Ireland and were responsible for multiple murders in their bitter criminal feud with the Keane/Collopy gang.

Ger Dundon was always a key player in this organisation. After finishing his sentence for drug dealing, he was regularly seen driving around Limerick in an armour-plated BMW X5 four-by-four which had been imported from continental Europe. Gardaí said at the time that it showed the gang thought they were untouchable.

On one infamous occasion in March, 2008, he pulled up at Limerick District Court, where he was facing road traffic charges, in the vehicle which had an external PA system built into its front grille.

He was greeted by a number of associates, all wearing bulletproof vests, who walked him into court. It was a show of power. This was one of two BMWs made to order and imported from Germany, at a combined cost of €350,000, by Dundon and his brother Wayne.

The specialised vehicles were later seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and then handed over for the use of the Garda's Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

Ger Dundon could never stay out of trouble. Between 2008 and 2010, he built up multiple convictions for driving offences. At one court sitting in July, 2008, he received a 10-month jail sentence for 34 motoring offences after he was arrested in Cork Airport with a false passport.

His solicitor told the court: “There is a €1 million contract on his head because of who he is and who his family are. He cannot walk the streets of Limerick city or any city or any place in this country. Accordingly, he was given motor vehicles by family members for his own protection.

“One vehicle is a bulletproof BMW and it is bulletproof for the reason family members live in daily fear of their lives. This would be very much in line with the ongoing problems in Limerick city.”

At another court appearance two years later, Dundon appeared in court via video link with his face half covered by a bandana. He stuck his middle finger up while shouting at the camera before the hearing was halted.

At this stage, he was back in jail facing charges of violent disorder as part of a campaign of extortion against a Co Limerick nightclub promoter.

He was given a five-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to this offence in February, 2011 and was released from prison in January, 2014. It was while he was in jail for this offence that he was dumped by his partner April Collins, the mother of his three children.

The fall-out of this break-up would ultimately lead to the effective collapse of the McCarthy/Dundon gang when April was threatened by Ger Dundon's brothers, Wayne and John, for refusing to bring their children to prison to visit Ger.

She would later give key evidence which led to murder convictions for the notorious brothers in connection with the fatal shooting of two innocent men.

By the time Ger Dundon was released in 2014, the entire landscape of gangland had changed in Limerick and beyond. He was under serious threat.

Dundon was to spend most of the next three years in London where he has extensive criminal contacts. But he was back in Limerick when he was arrested following a high-speed chase on February 26, 2017.

A Garda surveillance operation was in place in Bruff, Co Limerick, when detectives observed Dundon and two other criminals arrive at a house and pass a jacket between one another in which something was "wrapped".

Gardaí pursued the trio, who were arrested when their car lost control and struck another vehicle and a wall.

When members of the gardaí’s ERU finally stopped the vehicle he was travelling in, they discovered a sawn-off shotgun.

Dundon was charged with possession of a firearm and dangerous driving offences. That led him to be remanded in custody yet again. He was given a four-year jail sentence for these offences in October, 2018.

After completing this sentence in February, 2020, Dundon once again returned to the UK but also spent time in Ireland.

After his release from jail, he continued to be involved in serious organised criminality and he is a suspect in the murder of notorious gangster Robbie Lawlor in Belfast in April, 2020.

At Belfast High Court, during a bail application for a man charged in connection with Lawlor’s murder, Dundon was named as being part of a three-man hit team involved in the murder.

Levi Killeen, who was just 17 at the time of the murder, his uncle Ger Dundon and a third man, Quincy Bramble, were all named in court by barrister Joe Brolly.

The three were stopped by the PSNI in a car in the hours after the killing. They were questioned but let go without charge.

The prosecution in that case say that the PSNI has no evidence to link them to the killing but the defence argue that CCTV showing the three was in fact them staking out their victim.

Referring to CCTV viewing records from that location, defence barrister Mr Brolly said the alleged assassination team (Dundon, Killeen and Bramble) went to the property on the evening of April 1.

Two of them (Dundon and Bramble) approached the flat while an accomplice (Killeen), who had never previously met the intended target, kept his distance, according to Mr Brolly.

“Lawlor comes to the front door of his apartment, and [Killeen] hangs back where he can’t be seen,” he submitted.

“That gave the gunman a look at Robbie Lawlor.”

Three days later he was shot dead outside a house at Etna Drive, Belfast.

Advancing what he described as a “very, very good theory”, Mr Brolly claimed the three-man team was intercepted by police following the shooting but then released and allowed to leave Northern Ireland.