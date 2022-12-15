Homeowner in the UK shows aftermath of break-in that led to arrest of Irish teenager
Rooms are pictured turned upside down after the raid as well as a Rolex watch and a bracelet that were stolen by the burglars
A homeowner in Staffordshire in the UK has shared pictures of his ransacked home that led to the arrest of an Irish teenager.
Police said three men and a boy, including the 18-year-old from Sligo, and a 16-year-old, 26-year-old and a 27-year-old all from Bristol, were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences but later eliminated from enquiries.
It follows the incident on Saturday, December 3 when raiders broke into the home of Daye Hartley who then posted images of the scene of the devastation after burglars ransacked the property.
Rooms are pictured turned upside down after the raid as well as a Rolex watch and a bracelet that were stolen by the burglars from The Fillybrooks, in Stone - between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, December 3.
According to the Stoke Sentinel, Daye and her husband came face-to-face with the raiders armed with a screwdriver after returning to their home.
“But they were chased off their property as the burglars fled to a waiting getaway car,” it was reported.
Investigations focused on whether the break-in was linked to a similar raid on Fegg Hayes Road, in Fegg Hayes, at 7pm that same evening
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.05pm on Saturday, December 3 to reports of a burglary on The Fillybrooks, Stone. It was reported that three men were seen running from the property. They were wearing black hoodies and masks. A number of items were stolen.
"Three men and a boy were arrested – an 18-year-old from Sligo, Ireland and a 16-year-old, 26-year-old and a 27-year-old all from Bristol – on suspicion of burglary offences. But they were eliminated from enquiries and released with no further action."
