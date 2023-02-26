Grieving widow of dad shot dead by hitman Bernard Fogarty says she hopes he rots in jail

‘If he had been taken off the streets after the first shooting, he wouldn’t have been out to kill my Barry’

Barry Wolverson had been shot dead and his killers made their getaway before burning their car

Bernard Fogarty, who is serving a life sentence, pleaded guilty to attempted murder this week

The wife of a father of five shot dead by gangland hitman Bernard Fogarty has labelled the killer ‘pure evil’ after he pleaded guilty this week to a separate attempted gun murder.

Fogarty (35), from Cromcastle Court in Coolock, Dublin, pleaded guilty on Thursday last to the attempted murder of Mark Ivers at Streamville Road, Donaghmede, on September 6, 2019.

The murder attempt – during which Mr Ivers suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen – took place four months BEFORE Fogarty and accomplice Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond shot Barry Wolverson at Madigan’s Yard, Kileek Lane in Swords.

Redmond and Fogarty were among the city’s most feared gangland criminals and had been involved in a number of feuds in the Coolock area.

This week, speaking for the first time of her loss, Barry’s wife reveals her hatred for Fogarty and says she is tormented by the thought her husband would still be alive if his killer had been apprehended after the attempted murder of Mr Ivers.

“If he had been taken off the streets after the first shooting, he wouldn’t have been out to kill my Barry,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

“I do think about that all the time. If he had been caught then, he wouldn’t have been able to kill my husband, he wouldn’t have been able to take my kids’ father away.”

Revealing the utter lack of remorse and humanity shown by Fogarty in the wake of her husband’s killing – who remained in a coma for 13 months after the shooting before passing away on February 21, 2021 – she said the gunman had waged a campaign of intimidation against her.

“That’s why I had to move houses,” she said.

“It was for the safety of me and my kids. He threatened me over the phone. He smashed up my car and spray-painted my hall door.

“He is a ruthless, evil animal.

“Actually, I wouldn’t even put him in the same category as an animal. He belongs in a cesspit.

“He is an evil, vile, horrible person and I hope he never again gets out of prison.

“I hope he rots in there.

“I hope he never sees the light of day again and that he never ever walks out those prison gates.”

She said she believes the justice system does not take sufficient heed of the impact on the families of victims of gun murders in this country.

“Barry’s anniversary was only the other day,” she said.

“He lived for 13 months after they shot him. His anniversary was February 21st.

“My children lost their father that day and when they [Fogarty and Redmond] were sentenced, they were laughing and smirking across at us.

“They deserve to have the key thrown away on them. Because if they let them back out how many more families are they going to destroy? How many more people would they need to murder before the State says enough – before the State says they belong in a prison forever?”

At Thursday’s hearing before the Special Criminal Court, Fogarty, who had six prison officers in attendance nearby in the court, spoke only to answer “guilty” when the charge of attempted murder was put to him by the registrar.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt adjourned Fogarty’s sentence hearing to March 30 to allow time for a victim impact statement to be prepared.

Bernard Fogarty (left) and Robert Redmond

In December last year, judges at the Special Criminal Court convicted both Fogarty and Robert Redmond of the gun murder of Barry Wolverson.

They were both given the mandatory life sentence for the murder.

Fogarty and Redmond (35), of Streamville Road, Kilbarrack, Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Wolverson that occurred at Madigan’s Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin, at around midday on January 17, 2020.

The two men had originally been charged with the attempted murder of Mr Wolverson.

After Mr Wolverson’s death, the State upgraded the charges to murder.

Both men were also found guilty of assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman, who was also shot at Madigan’s Yard on the same date.

Mr Wildman, who was shot in the lower back, refused to make a statement to gardai.

Mr Wolverson’s only sister read a victim impact statement on behalf of the Wolverson family to the court, in which she said they will grieve her brother’s murder forever and that their lives had also “changed forever”.

Lindsay Wolverson said when Mr Wolverson passed away on February 21, 2021, his family’s hearts were broken.

Ms Wolverson said that at the time of the deceased’s shooting his partner was expecting a child, whom he never saw.

He also had four children and three step-children. She said all of these children now “have to live without daddy”.