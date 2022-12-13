‘Glamorous’ UK police officer claimed she didn’t know her husband was drug lord

She claimed that her husband, Julian Agalliu, earned between €1,164 and €4,656 a week in cash as a private chef for footballers at their homes.

A former UK Metropolitan police officer who had desires to become a beauty queen has been sacked after it emerged that her Albanian husband was a major drug lord.

Despite earning a modest police constable’s salary, Rasvinder Agalliu enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle that included living in a €5,821 a month rental property, driving a €81,494 Audi and a closet full of designer clothes.

Rasvinder Agalliu as a police officer

However, he has been found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs including cocaine and cannabis after the UK's National Crime Agency infiltrated the criminal app Encrochat and uncovered messages from his handle, 'Nicemoon'.

In the messages, he discussed gun deals and 100kg parcels of cocaine which had been disguised to look like the watchmaker brand Hublot, the UK Times reports.

When police raided the couple's home in north London in June 2020, they found cocaine, digital scales and more than £15,000 (€17,463) in cash.

Rasvinder and her husband Julian

But Agalliu claimed to be oblivious to her husband's operation and insisted she didn't know about the drugs or money in the bedroom because she didn't sleep in there and was unaware of the scales.

Evidence of cocaine was also found on Agalliu's David Lloyd gym card, as well as in a Louis Vuitton box. In addition, a Met Police radio which had been assigned to a former officer was found in her handbag.

But she claimed the radio had been reassigned to her without the name being changed, and suggested the drugs could have been planted by an attendee at a recent party they had held, while the gym card was one she thought she had lost.

The former PC, who was based at the Met's Central West Command Unit, was not charged with drug offences but was found to have breached the Met's standards of professional behaviour.

She was later fired from the force after a disciplinary panel decided they did not believe that she was oblivious to her husband's activities.

Declaring that her defence lacked credibility, they concluded she "must have been aware" of one or more of the illicit items in her home.

They determined she was "more likely than not to have had a good idea" about how her husband got his money, especially as he failed to pay tax on his income.

"The clear inference we draw from the evidence presented is that on the balance of probabilities, [Julian Agalliu] is a class A drug user and is measuring drugs and it is inconceivable his wife would not know,” the panel decided.

The married mother-of-three takes part in beauty pageants

The married mother-of-three takes part in beauty pageants, claims to be a fitness instructor and said she “dreams” of being cast in film or TV.

In one of her modelling profiles, PC Agalliu wrote: “So just a little story about me. I have been a police officer for 17yrs, get told you’re so glamorous by colleagues to the point they make me feel I am should be doing (a) more creative role.

“I am a (sic) type of woman who likes taking pride in my appearance and putting my face on every morning which really motivates me for the day.”

Agalliu was found guilty of several charges of gross misconduct and sacked.

Her husband Julian was found guilty of conspiracy to supply drugs at Woolwich crown court on Friday (9 December) and will be sentenced on 9 February, 2023.