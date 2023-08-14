Gardaí to crack down on uninsured drivers with instant roadside checks

Motorists who are found without valid insurance face having their vehicle seized as well as the imposition of penalty points, possible driving bans and heavy fines.

Over 188,000 vehicles in use on Irish roads without valid insurance, estimates show

Uninsured drivers face a major crackdown under tough new Road Traffic Act provisions which will allow gardaí to instantly verify at roadside checks if a vehicle has valid cover.

The new regulations have been hailed by both the Motor Insurance Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) and road safety campaign groups such as Parc which insisted it will be “a game changer”.

Ireland has the second highest proportion of uninsured vehicles within the EU, behind only Greece.

In 2022 it was estimated that over 188,000 vehicles were being used on Irish roads without valid insurance – equating to one in every 12 private vehicles.

Insurance industry officials warned this had a knock-on cost for the victims of incidents involving uninsured vehicles as well as other road users and the taxpayer through higher costs.

The scale of the problem is underlined by the fact that Ireland’s rate of uninsured vehicles is 300pc higher than that of the UK and roughly four times the overall European Union average.

Under provisions of the new Road Traffic and Roads Act (2023), gardaí will now be given access via high-tech handheld devices connected to the vast Irish Motor Insurance Database (IMID) which will be updated on a daily basis with the records of all insured vehicles.

The MIBI said it was “excellent news for all law-abiding motorists”.

“From now on, thanks to the provisions included in this legislation, the MIBI will be able to share more extensive insurance data from the Irish Motor Insurance Database with the gardaí,” a spokesperson said.

“On a daily basis the gardaí will receive a file from the MIBI that contains the most up-to-date information about the insurance cover applying to each vehicle on our roads.

“The information will include the insurance status of the vehicle and the details of the driver or drivers who are covered by that policy.”

Gardaí will be able to use new hand-held and patrol-car-installed devices to apply automatic number plate recognition technology to check vehicles.

The combination of the new technology and regulations in the new act will allow gardaí to access in a matter of seconds data covering an estimated three million Irish vehicles and a further five million drivers.

Until now, garda efforts to instantly identify uninsured motorists at checkpoints had often been frustrated.

Parc road safety group founder Susan Gray said the new measure was something the group had been campaigning for over recent years.

“It is such positive news for road safety,” she said.

“For many years Parc has been calling for the sharing of driver licence record details between the necessary agencies responsible for road safety.

“With the commencement of relevant sections of this new Road Traffic Act by our Transport Minister, gardaí will have the capability, at the roadside, to access the most up-to-date, real-time driver licence record details including the driving licence driver number which is the unique identifier of a driver.

“This will address the many cases where it has been difficult to identify the appropriate driver licence records in order to endorse penalty points or disqualifications.

“This will enable gardaí to detect deliberate attempts to avoid prosecution by providing false or misleading information at roadside checkpoints and will be the best use of the limited resources available to ensure targeted, effective and smarter policing.”

The MIBI had been pushing for legislation for some time and said it sees it as an essential step in the battle against uninsured driving in Ireland.

“Now that the data in this IMID system is available to An Garda Síochána, we look forward to seeing it being utilised all across the country,” a MIBI spokesperson said.