Gardaí suspect arrested Gsoc official had been leaking info to ‘The Monk’ over a ‘long period’

Detectives suspect a former investigator with the Garda watchdog passed on confidential information to the Hutch crime gang over a long period.

The matter was referred to An Garda Síochána, which has been carrying out inquiries into the man’s dealings with associates of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

As part of the probe, gardaí have examined devices used by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) member.

They spoke with him earlier this week and are confident they know the extent of his interactions with members of the Hutch family.

A source said it is believed the man, who is in his 60s, had a relationship with associates of The Monk going back a “long period of time”.

Detectives suspect these interactions included the disclosure of confidential information obtained in his role at Gsoc. They arrested him yesterday morning.

Gardaí will also attempt to bring criminal charges against the former investigator.

“His attendance at that party was certainly not his first interaction with the Hutches,” a source said. “Gardaí are confident they know the extent of this individual’s engagement with the Hutch family and the investigation continues with an aim to prefer criminal charges in this matter.”

The former Gsoc investigator remained in custody last night after being arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential information. He quit last week after it emerged he attended a gathering with ard Hutch.

The Monk had only hours earlier been cleared by the Special Criminal Court of the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) was asked this week to carry out inquiries into allegations that a GSOC investigator was at a gathering with Hutch.

The man was arrested and taken to a garda station in the east of the country and questioned on suspicion of an offence under Section 81 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005.

This makes it an offence for a person working for or on behalf of Gsoc to disclose confidential information.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said yesterday that it showed the “appropriateness of the decision” for Gsoc to refer the matter to gardaí.

“I have said since first becoming aware of this that it was important that if there’s any potential criminal wrongdoing that the only place for that to go in terms of an investigation was An Garda Siochana,” he said.

“I think what we’re now seeing is the gardaí taking this seriously and applying the appropriate level of priority to this matter.”

The former Gsoc employee, who has more than 40 years of policing experience with a force outside Europe, had access to sensitive information in his role.

He had also previously worked on the investigation into the death of Colm Fox, the detective superintendent who took his own life while overseeing the Regency probe.

The Monk (60) has remained in Dublin since his acquittal and has been regularly seen around the city.

On Wednesday, he was seen walking down a busy street in north-inner city Dublin carrying shopping bags despite remaining under threat from the Kinahan cartel.

Yesterday, gardaí investigating the murder of his older brother, Eddie ‘Neddy’ Hutch, arrested a man in his 40s as part of the inquiry.

The 58-year-old was shot dead outside his inner-city home three days after the Regency murder in 2016.

The male in his 60s has been released without charge this morning from the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A file will now be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.