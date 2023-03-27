Gardaí seize 250 cannabis plants worth €200k from Roscommon growhouse
Two men have been arrested and charged following the discovery of a grow house in Roscommon yesterday.
At approximately 11am on Sunday morning, a search was conducted at a premises in Ballinlough by the Roscommon / Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, with assistance from gardaí from Castlerea.
Gardaí discovered a grow house operation and seized approximately 250 suspected cannabis plants at varying maturities with an estimated street value of €200,000.
The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara, which is a crackdown aimed at disrupting, dismantling and prosecuting drug trafficking networks, at all levels.
Two men (aged in their 40s and 50s) were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in Co Roscommon.
Both have since been charged and are due to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning, Monday, March 27, at 10.30am.
