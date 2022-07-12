Gardai probe if Uzi machine gun seized in west Dublin belonged to ‘dangerous’ Republican gang

Apart from a small number of dissident Republican criminals, the Ballyfermot area is also a significant base for drug gangs such as ‘The Family’ and the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll crew.

Gardai are investigating if a machine gun and ammunition which were seized in west Dublin yesterday are linked to a dangerous dissident Republican grouping.

There has been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Ballyfermot gardai but a senior source said today that a prominent line in the investigation is that the items were connected to terrorism rather than gangland crime.

“The weapon was in very good condition and it was seized at a location in which there are no particular links to any groupings,” a senior source said.

“Gardai are keeping an open mind on this and the matter will be investigated thoroughly,” the source added.

Gardai announced details of the seizure this morning.

“Gardaí have seized a firearm and ammunition following an intelligence led operation in the Ballyfermot area of Dublin 10 on Monday morning, 11th July 2022,” a spokesman said.

“The search, which was carried out by the Detective Unit attached to Ballyfermot Garda Station, led to the discovery of an Uzi machine gun, two magazines and a silencer.

“All of the seized items will now be sent to the Garda Technical Bureau for further examination. No arrests have been made. Investigations ongoing,” he added.

Speaking about yesterday’s seizure, Superintendent Anthony Twomey of Clondalkin Garda Station remarked: "This is another example of the excellent work being carried out by members of An Garda Síochána in the Ballyfermot area who are committed to keeping the people of Ireland safe”.

Apart from a small number of dissident Republican criminals, the Ballyfermot area is also a significant base for drug gangs such as ‘The Family’ and the ‘Dee Dee’ O’Driscoll crew.

READ MORE:

There has been a major decrease in arrests for terrorist related offences in recent years.

According to an official Department of Justice report arrests for this type of offence dropped from rom 182 in the year ending May 2016 to 34 in the year ending May 2021.

So far this year there has been just seven arrests for these type of offences which are normally investigated by the Special Detective Unit (SDU).

The report also stated that dissident Republicans remain active in this State, carrying out “fundraising and planning and preparatory activities” to support attacks in Northern Ireland.

The annual report was published on the operation of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 which brought in a number of stricter measures against dissident suspects after the Omagh Bomb attack which killed 29 people including a woman pregnant with twins.