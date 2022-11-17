Gardaí and Revenue seize €2.36m of cannabis and arrest man in north Dublin

The enormous haul of approximately 118kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.36 million was uncovered by Revenue officers.

Drugs worth a staggering €2.36m were seized in a joint operation by gardaí and Revenue officials today.

The enormous haul of approximately 118kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.36 million was uncovered by Revenue officers.

One man was arrested at the scene.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation, targeting those involved in an international organised crime gang in north Dublin.

€2.36m cannabis was seized & one man was arrested following an operation today targeting individuals in a Transnational Organised Crime Group operating in North Dublin.



The operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau & Revenue's Customs Service. pic.twitter.com/IVUQum5bBv — Garda Info (@gardainfo) November 17, 2022

The bust was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customs Service.

Gardaí arrested a 56-year-old man at the scene and he is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.