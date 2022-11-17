BUSTED | 

Gardaí and Revenue seize €2.36m of cannabis and arrest man in north Dublin

Cannabis seized by gardaí and Revenue

Edel HughesSunday World

Drugs worth a staggering €2.36m were seized in a joint operation by gardaí and Revenue officials today.

The enormous haul of approximately 118kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €2.36 million was uncovered by Revenue officers.

One man was arrested at the scene.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation, targeting those involved in an international organised crime gang in north Dublin.

The bust was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Revenue's Customs Service.

Gardaí arrested a 56-year-old man at the scene and he is currently being detained at Coolock Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.


