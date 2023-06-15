Garda Technical Bureau arrives at house in Raheny, Dublin

Garda Technical Bureau arrives at house in Raheny, Dublin

Avril Kinsella & Níall Feiritear

Gardaí are questioning a man following the discovery of a woman’s body at a house in Co Dublin. The woman’s body was found in the kitchen of the property in Raheny, Dublin 5 in the early hours of this morning.


