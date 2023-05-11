Garda group says decision to charge officer over N7 crash deaths is ‘scandalous’

This had come ‘as a shock and is extremely concerning for our members’

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) and the Garda Representative Association (GRA) have both condemned a decision to charge an officer in relation to the deaths of three men on the N7 last year.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court yesterday heard that the DPP directed that a Garda involved in the pursuit of the three who were members of a Tallaght-based criminal gang that specialised in burglaries, is to be charged with a driving offence.

The DPP informed GSOC on Tuesday evening that the Garda is to be prosecuted.

A GSOC officer told the inquest into their deaths yesterday that the Garda would be charged but he had not been informed of this fact and had not been summonsed.

The AGSI described the situation as "scandalous".

In a statement, General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said that "once again" a Garda "is subject to a protracted GSOC process" only to "find out in a public domain that he is to face charges".

"The personal impact" of this is "grave" and "the professional impact damaging," she said.

Ms Cunningham said there are "multiples cases of this each year" which it described as "wrong" and "unacceptable".

It is "in no way best practice" and "will have a negative consequence on ongoing Garda recruitment," she added.

GSOC said it could not comment at this time "as summonses are being prepared".

But "the exact nature of the charges would be made known in due course," its statement add.

Meanwhile, GRA President Brendan O'Connor said the news that any member would face the threat of criminal charges for any actions while carrying out their duty for the protection of the public had come “as a shock and is extremely concerning for our members.”

The three victims – Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) – were killed instantly when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on July 7, 2021 while they were driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

A designated officer with GSOC, Seán Campbell, applied for an adjournment of the inquest into the deaths of the three men based on the new development in the case.

Mr Campbell said the garda facing the prosecution was still not aware of the precise offence with which he would be charged and consequently he did not wish to say anything further on the matter.

Following a brief adjournment, the coroner said she would grant GSOC’s application for an adjournment in the case on the basis criminal proceedings are being considered.

Dr Keane set a further hearing in the case for May 23.

Last August, the inquest heard the bodies of the three men had to be identified using DNA samples taken from relatives because of the extent of the injuries they suffered in the collision and subsequent fire.

Controversy was generated following the men’s deaths in 2021 over the conduct of mourners at the requiem mass and burial of Mr Maguire.

The funeral at St Mary’s Priory church in Tallaght garnered international headlines after a screwdriver and torch – tools associated with burglars – were brought to the altar as offertory gifts.

Many attendees also ignored attempts by local priests to limit the numbers in church and to get the congregation to observe social distancing and mask-wearing as part of Covid-19 restrictions.

One woman who delivered a eulogy said Mr Maguire would not be forgotten before adding: “Sorry for the language, Father – rest in peace, you f**king legend.”

A poster brought to the church read: “RIP Dean – You know the score, get on the floor, don’t be funny, give me the money.”

Fr Donal Roche, who oversaw the requiem ceremony and threatened to halt proceedings at one stage if greater respect was not shown in church, subsequently described it as the “most disturbing” funeral he had ever attended.

A funeral cortege featured motorcyclists doing wheelies and burnouts in a high-speed convoy, while Mr Maguire’s associates also carried out dangerous manoeuvres on public roads around Crumlin and other parts of the city in the days following his death.

All three men, who had a combined total of over 200 convictions, were known to gardaí and were believed to be key figures in a burglary gang that was linked to “Fat” Andy Connors – a crime gang leader who was shot dead outside his home in Saggart, Co Dublin in August 2014.