Garda appears in court in relation to N7 crash that killed three burglary gang members

Gda Ryan, who was stationed in Tallaght, was summonsed to appear in court today on three counts of dangerous driving and one of endangerment.

Dean Maguire, Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor all died in the crash

A GARDA has appeared in court accused of dangerous driving following a road crash that claimed the lives of three members of a burglary gang.

John Francis Ryan appeared in court today on charges in connection with the fatal accident on Dublin’s N7 two years ago.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court.

The three men– Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) – were killed instantly when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on July 7, 2021, while they were driving on the wrong side of the road.

The three were members of a Tallaght-based gang that specialised in burglaries and were fleeing gardai at the time.

The prosecution is being brought by the Director of Public Prosecutions on behalf of the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Today, defence solicitor Elizabeth Hughes told Judge Joanne Carroll it was her client’s first appearance in court and she was seeking disclosure of prosecution evidence to include “any CCTV there may be.”

The judge asked Ms Hughes if she had seen anyone from the DPP’s office in court.

Ms Hughes said she had not seen anyone, but the investigating GSOC member was present.

GSOC officer Séan Campbell said the DPP had been requested to be represented but “there doesn’t appear to be anyone here, judge.”

He said he had been onto the (DPP's) office and “I don’t believe there will be anybody here.”

Judge Carroll asked if the case was in court for the accused to indicate a plea.

Ms Hughes said it was the first time in the list and she was seeking disclosure.

“Can you comply with that?” the judge asked Mr Campbell.

“I can indeed,” he replied.

Ms Hughes asked the judge to impose a reporting restriction on the garda's home address, saying there were “sensitivities” in the case.

There was no GSOC objection and the judge granted the order.

The judge adjourned the case to October 4, for the accused to indicate how he intends to plead. The directions of the DPP on a future court venue have not been issued yet.

Garda Ryan, dressed in a white shirt, dark striped tie, navy slacks and brown shoes stood forward in court during the brief hearing and said “thanks” to the judge at the end.

After the proceedings, the accused was escorted into a restricted area within the Criminal Courts of Justice after the case and did not leave the building through the normal public exit.

Members of Dean Maguire's family, and their solicitor Michael Finucane were present in court for today's hearing.