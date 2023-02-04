Gangster Wayne Bradley issues new anti-immigration message on social media

Just days prior, Bradley had called for ‘weapons’ to be left at home as he joined an anti-migrant protest that took place in Finglas during the week

Gangland criminal Wayne Bradley has been moaning again about migrants coming into Ireland.

Taking to Facebook, Bradley, who was a close associate of slain gang boss Eamon ‘The Don’ Dunne, shared a video of conservative Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers addressing Michael Martin.

In the video, Weimers asks Martin if “mass amnesties for illegal migrants by a EU member state is going to alleviate or worsen migration pressure on Europe?”

Sharing the video, Bradley said: “Who wants are (sic) country a no go zone listen to this and Martin got told this last year and still won’t address it.”

Just days prior, Bradley had called for ‘weapons’ to be left at home as he joined an anti-migrant protest that took place in Finglas during the week.

He posted a series of messages on his Facebook account ahead of the demonstration, warning those attending the planned protest in his native Finglas not to bring weapons as it “will ruin what we started".

“Today's protest as to be peaceful a show in numbers is all we need,” he wrote.

“The media have knowledge of it and that's what we set out to do. We can't have weapons of any kind it will ruin what we started.

Alan and Wayne Bradley

“There will be women and children at this so everyone stay calm."

Wayne Bradley was released from prison in 2016 after serving a sentence for conspiring to steal nearly €1m from a cash-in-transit van in a heist organised by Dunne.

Alongside his brother Alan ‘Fatpuss’ Bradley, Wayne and other gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal cash from Chubb Ireland in November 2007 at Tesco, Celbridge, Co. Kildare.

The Bradleys were previously targeted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and were served with demands for €362,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties between them.

On his social media account this week, Wayne Bradley also claimed that he, and others in the community, had come together to protect local women from foreign men.

Bradley tweeted that: “Papers doing there best to discourage me I’m standing up for my country calling names I welcome refugees running from war but no women or children are coming it’s all men unvetted and dumped into our community I’m not racist we can’t houses for are own we have no room.”

Meanwhile, associates of Hutch gang members were spotted at a separate gathering near Sherriff Street in the north inner city during the week.

They joined one of a number of an anti-immigration protests across Dublin, including one that took place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1.

While hundreds of protestors congregated outside the station with signs and caused delays to the Luas Red Line service at Store Street and Busáras.

Garda public order vehicles and uniformed officers maintained a presence throughout the night.

Gardaí are also investigating a suspected arson attack on a vacant building in nearby Sherrard Street, after it was widely circulated on social media that it was targeted as refugees were to be housed there.

However, local TD Gary Gannon said the Department of Children and Integration had no plans to accommodate refugees or asylum seekers in the building.

Gardaí were alerted to the blaze at Rawlton House, a former boys’ school on Sherrard Street, in Dublin’s inner city.

No injuries were reported although investigations into what gardai described “as suspected criminal damage by fire” are ongoing.

“Rumours had been going around that it was to be allocated to refugees, but the department itself knew nothing about it,” Deputy Gannon said. “I had previously made representations regarding the building, saying it was unsuitable to house people there.”

According RTE, permission was granted by Dublin City Council to CDK Properties Limited to develop apartments at the site in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children and Integration told RTE that the building is not contracted by the department and has not been examined for use to accommodate refugees or international protection applicants.

Gardaí have appealed to witnesses or anyone who has information relevant to the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 5:40pm on Monday, January 30, 2023 at a vacant dwelling in the Sherrard Street area of Dublin 1,” gardai said.

“Local fire services quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

“Investigations into this incident are ongoing.”

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station on 01 6668400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

