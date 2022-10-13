Funeral details announced for tragic mum and tot found dead in Dublin home

“So heartbroken to learn about the tragic loss of beautiful Kate and her darling Vincent”

Hundreds of tributes have been left for the tragic mum and tot who were found dead in their Dublin home ahead of their funerals this week.

A notice on RIP.ie states that Vincent Donohoe (11 months) and his mother Kate (44) of Clonee, Dublin 15 (died) peacefully at home on October 8.

The noticed adds: “Predeceased by Kate’s mum Margaret, brother Paul and Vincent’s grandparents Tom and Eileen Connolly.

“Sadly missed by their loving families, Vincent’s Dad Tom, aunts Ann-Marie and Louise, uncle Paul, cousins Jonathan, Ross, Cian and Dylan, Kate’s Dad and Vincent’s grandfather John, Catherine, sister and aunt Niamh, nephews and niece Ben, Ana and Jay, Kate’s aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

Both will repose at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Friday evening from 6pm and 8pm ahead of a private family funeral.

In the condolences section people, have left numerous heartbreaking messages including one that reads: “Rest in peace Kate and baby Vincent, sincere condolences to all your family.”

Another reads: “So very sad. There are no words. May the light of heaven shine upon you both. Rest in peace Kate and Vincent.”

One other person described Kate as “the most precious diamond”.

“The world won’t ever be the same without her sparkle and light. So heartbroken to learn about the tragic loss of beautiful Kate and her darling Vincent. Sending much love to Vincent’s father Tom, Kate’s father and sister and family and her hounds. Kate, you are adored. Rest in peace darling Kate and Vincent.”

The bodies of Vincent and Kate were discovered together on a bed in an upstairs bedroom of their home last Saturday.

Emergency services rushed to the house in Clonee, Co Dublin after being contacted by a neighbour.

However, it is believed that the mother and child may have been deceased for up to 48 hours at that stage.

It is understood a detailed note was recovered by gardaí.

This note has led to the tragedy being classified as a criminal investigation but investigators are not looking for anybody else in connection with the deaths.

A candlelight vigil was held on Monday night for Ms Donohoe and Vincent at a church in Clonee where members of the community are shocked by the tragedy.

Ms Donohoe has been described as a dog-lover, a champion of animal welfare and a well-respected woman who had never before come to the attention of gardaí.

Kate Donohoe and her son Vincent

She was described as the only dog groomer in Ireland who specialised in grooming sight hounds such as greyhounds and whippets. Valerie Power, a dog groomer based in Dungarvan, Co Waterford said Ms Donohoe was well known among the dog grooming community.

She said Ms Donohoe lived alone with her son and two greyhounds.

She gave up her dog grooming business called ‘For Dog’s Sake’ after the birth of her son.

“She adored that baby,” Ms Power told the Irish Independent.

“She had an overwhelming love for him. And they had very happy times together.”

She described her as “the most warm and giving person” and her death has caused shockwaves among her many friends.

“We became good friends,” she said, adding she only just saw Ms Donohue last Monday and she seemed in good form.

“I was very shocked by what happened,” she said.

Paul O’Riordan, founder of the Great Hounds in Need charity based in Co Tipperary, described Ms Donohue as “a nice, friendly, happy and bubbly person.”