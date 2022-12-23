Four men arrested in the South Inner city area following €2.4m drugs seizure
In the course of the operation 120 kilogrammes of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4 million was recovered.
Four men have been arrested following a major drugs bust in the South Inner city area.
Drugs worth a staggering €2.4m were seized as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara.
On Thursday 22nd December 2022, as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm and searched a residential premises in the South Inner city area, and a business premises in West Dublin.
Four males (aged 25, 39, 39 and 46 years) were arrested in relation to drug trafficking activity pursuant to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.
They are currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station and Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
