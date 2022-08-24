Four arrested after ‘large quantity of property’ taken during burglary of Dublin business

All four were charged and were due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to the incident.

Four men have been arrested by gardai investigating a burglary on Dublin’s Thomas Street on Tuesday.

Gardaí said they were alerted to a burglary taking place at a business premises at approximately 9pm.

“Gardaí attended the scene and following a search of the area arrested four males (aged between 20 years and late 40s) and located a large quantity of property that was stolen in the burglary,” gardai said.

All four men were taken to Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations were they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All four were charged and were due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning in relation to the incident.

Gardai added that investigations ongoing.