Former owner of Belfast’s first gay bar recalls INLA cop murder and IRA bombing

“It was the cruellest thing I’d ever come across during a lifetime in business.” said Murtagh.

Const. Darren Bradshaw, 24, was murdered by INLA. He was socialising with friends around 10:00pm in the Parliament Bar, Belfast.

Businessman Jim Murtagh says the ‘Gay Revolution’ is the best thing that ever happened to Belfast.

In an interview with the Sunday World, the former owner of the popular Parliament Bar, tells of his decision to become a co-sponsor of the city’s first ‘Gay Pride’ parade.

He witnessed the Rev. Ian Paisley and his Free Presbyterian supporters’ haranguing participants and branding them ‘Perverts’ and ‘Sodomites’ as they boarded an open-top bus outside his bar.

Murtagh (67) also recalls how his wife and son were forced to flee for their lives - along with hundreds of gay customers - when the IRA built a bomb inside his bar.

And he insists the saddest day of his life was when he was told RUC officer Darren Bradshaw had been shot dead by the INLA, as he danced the night away in his pub.

And he added: “But I knew the war was really over the day I watched Gerry Kelly and other Sinn Fein leaders on TV with the ‘Rainbow’ colours painted on their faces!”

Jim Murtagh says he was reminded of the dark days from Belfast’s past after listening to a BBC true crime podcast series broadcast this week.

‘Blood on the Dance Floor’ investigated the 1997 slaying of off-duty Police Constable Darren Bradshaw, who was gunned down in Murtagh’s pub. He was just 24.

The RUC officer - who was from Antrim - was shot three times in the back and the murder was claimed by the republican terror group the INLA.

“I’ll never forget that night as long as I live. At the time, I was under threat from both republican and loyalist paramilitaries for refusing to pay protection money and the police had advised me to stay away from the bar.”

“But as soon as I heard a young police officer had been shot dead in my pub, I went straight round to the Parliament.

“The place was in turmoil. Our gay customers viewed Darren’s murder as an attack on the gay community and as far as I and my staff were concerned, they were right.” he said.

Murtagh said the Parliament was the latest version of his pub, having been previously known as the Dunbar Link and then the Waterfront, after the Marlon Brando film ‘On the Waterfront’.

Said Murtagh:“Our gay customers were brilliant. I’d been in London and Dublin and I’d seen gay bars working well. For a start everyone was happy.

The Gay Pride parade in Belfast

“We had managed to get back open for business for business after the IRA bombed the place.

“My wife and son had been forced to flee out the rear entrance as the Provos built a bomb in the front bar. And an RUC jeep arrived at the scene with the bombers still inside.

“The IRA men set the bomb and raced to their red Toyota getaway car and the driver manoeuvred his way around the police jeep as they made off. The bomb exploded.”

“We bounced back again and we openly declared we were all-in for the ‘Pink Pound’. The Parliament was a gay bar and it was the best thing we ever did. Our takings shot up from around £1,000 per week to £35,000! Suddenly, everyone wanted to buy my bar.”

“The ‘gay’ scene had arrived in Belfast and the Parliament was the epicentre of it. At the time there was nowhere else. Gay customers travelled from as far away as Derry, Donegal, Limavady and Strabane.

“They booked into small hotels and guesthouses in Belfast and made their way to the Parliament. It was just a brilliant atmosphere.

“Everyone was on a learning curve. In the Parliament, we catered for everyone. The straight community was learning how to treat the gay community with respect.

“And the gay community - while enjoying their new-found freedom - was learning how to co-exist with the straight community.

“There was a sea change in Belfast and it worked.” explained Jim Murtagh, who at the time owned a number of other bars in Belfast city centre.

“One of the first things I did was to ask our bouncers to lighten up. I told them to ditch the bow ties and smile at our new gay customers. I ordered them to extend the hand of friendship, because they didn’t know how to welcome gay people.

“One bouncer wasn’t happy with the new direction, but a few weeks later, I saw him on the dance floor with a gay partner!”

And Murtagh added: “I won’t name names, but I’ll tell you one thing, there was a number of loyalist and republican paramilitary figures who were very much at home in the Parliament.”

Jim Murtagh said the BBC podcast Blood on the Dance Floor broadcast this week, brought the full horror of PC Darren Bradshaw’s murder back to him.

“It was horrific. Darren was a valued customer and he was probably betrayed by another customer.

“The murder took place on a Friday night. And after the police left the following morning, we were still cleaning up when I looked up and saw a woman standing in the bar.

“One of the staff told her we weren’t open, but I sensed something wasn’t right. I asked her if she was ok and she said, ‘I just wanted to see where I lost my son’. I realised she was Darren’s mum.

“We sat her down and made her tea and we chatted until she was ready to leave. It was such a sad moment for everyone.” said Mr. Murtagh.

“The gay revolution had definitely changed Northern Ireland for the batter, but Darren’s murder finished me with the bar business.” he explained.

And added a word of caution: “Yes, things have come a long way - but as the shooting of PSNI Inspector John Caldwell a few weeks ago shows - it still had some way to go.”

PC Darren Bradshaw was murdered on May 9 1997. Three days later, GAA officer Sean Brown was shot as he closed the gates of the Wolfe Tone GAA club at Bellaghy.

His killers drove him to Randalstown, Co. Antrim, before dumping his body beside his burning car. Police believed Mr. Brown was killed by the Loyalist Volunteer Force, in direct retaliation for Constable Bradshaw’s death.