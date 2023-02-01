Finglas attack: Gardai want to speak to taxi driver who picked up ‘white man’ and woman

A garda spokesperson said investigators are aware “misinformation and disinformation” have been spread about the alleged assault

Gardaí are looking to speak to a Dublin taxi driver who may have information to share in an ongoing investigation into the alleged assault of a woman in Finglas.

A white man and white woman were brought through Dublin’s inner city to Cappagh Road in the early hours of Friday morning, where the alleged assault occurred nearby a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said investigators are aware “misinformation and disinformation” have been spread about the alleged assault.

“For clarity, Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and are not looking for anyone else at this time,” they said.

Protests in north Dublin have falsely claimed that non-white refugees were involved in the alleged assault.

The taxi passengers are described as being a white man and woman in their 20s.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing high boots, a pink blazer and a black jacket. The man is described as being of average height and build.

He was wearing a red top with blue jeans.

Gardaí are appealing to the taxi driver or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

“Investigating Gardaí are looking to speak to a taxi driver who picked up a fare from a white man and white woman at around 1.30am on that particular morning,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Both passengers were driven from a location in Dublin’s South inner city and taken to Cappagh Road in Finglas, Dublin 11. The taxi is believed to have travelled to Finglas via the industrial estate in Ballycoolin.

“The taxi driver or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to come forward and contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”