Family of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors pose for Christmas photos at gangster’s €100k grave

Connors (45) was shot several times before dying in his wife’s arms in 2014.

The family of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors have paid a series of emotional Christmas tributes to the murdered criminal.

One of Connors’ male relatives posted a photograph on Facebook showing him standing on the ‘Fat’ Andy’s controversial grave at St Michael’s Cemetery, Gorey, Co Wexford.

The headstone, which reads “Big Fat ‘Rich’ Andy Connors”, can be seen in the background of the image.

While Connors’ wife, Ann, also turned to social media to praise the world’s ‘best husband’.

Connors’ extravagant final resting place made headlines in 2015 when a crane was used to erect a six-foot-high marble Jesus Christ headstone on top of his grave.

The statue, which was estimated to cost more than €50,000, was erected despite protests from some locals who were not happy with the size and structure of the monument.

Following his murder, Connors was reportedly buried in a €28,000 gold-plated coffin, wearing a €40,000 diamond Rolex watch along with a number of other expensive items of jewellery.

This week, a young male relative proudly posed on the expensive grave while he was praised by other family members.

Fat Andy Connors

One Facebook user wrote: “Rest in peace big Andy, simply the best light of heaven to him.”

While another penned: “Happy Christmas boss man, no better.”

‘Fat’ Andy was blasted to death at a house in Saggart, Co Dublin on August 19, 2014 when a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a handgun entered the house through an open door.

Connors (45) was shot several times before dying in his wife’s arms. Four of the couple’s children and a niece were also in the house at the time.

This week, Connors’ wife, Ann, also turned to Facebook to remember the slain criminal figure.

She wrote: “To the world’s best husband, Happy Christmas, I miss u so much.”

Andy and Ann Connors

‘Fat’ Andy led a burglary gang that terrorised the country for years, robbing elderly people of their savings and using violence against them.

He was murdered at The Ranch in Saggart, Co Dublin in 2014 when a masked gunman burst in and shot him dead in front of his wife and children.

Before his murder he was targeted several times by gardai under Operation Fiacla, which identified 200 members of his gang.

The Sunday World previously revealed how, in the run up to his murder, ‘Fat’ Andy was putting pressure on Jim Mansfield Snr’s former estate, claiming he was owed money which he had invested into dealings carried out by the late millionaire.

Andy Connors' grave at St Michael's cemetery.

It is suspected he was killed by an INLA gang and while a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting, nobody has been charged.

In remembering her husband earlier this year, Ann posted a tribute to the murdered gangster while a priest said a rosary at his graveside surrounded by family members on his anniversary.

She wrote: “Rest in peace to my lovely husband Andy who is eight years gone today. Love and miss you more everyday. Andy, my life will never be the same without you. They say time is a healer but the longer I am without you, it’s feeling worse. Miss you so much from your wife nan.”