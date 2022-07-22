Failed murder attempt in Mountjoy shows Kinahan gangsters still pull the strings from behind bars

Intelligence received by prison bosses indicated convicted killer Eamon Cumberton (34) made anordered that a a 37-year-oldnorth inner city Dublin criminal should “have his throat slit”.

Cumberton is serving a life sentence in Portlaoise Prison, Co Laois, after he became the first person to be convicted of a murder in the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud.

He was found guilty of the April,2016 killing of dissident republican Michael Barr (35) in the Sunset House pub in Dublin’s north inner city.

Despite being held in the maximum-security facility, Cumberton is believed to have ordered the knife attack on the jailed criminal because he allegedly stabbed one of Cumberton’s associates on a Dublin street earlier this year.

The subject of the jail attack cannot be named for legal reasons as he is on remand in Mountjoy Prison awaiting serious charges before the courts.

Prison sources confirmed the man was targeted in the ‘C Base’ area of Mountjoy in a planned attack several weeks ago.

There is a strong idea of who actually did this, but the victim is not playing ball with the investigation

The 37-year-old needed hospital treatment after suffering two lacerations to his neck, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries and is said to be making a good recoveryafter the assault.

He refused to tell prison officers who attacked him, and it is still unclear who was enlisted for involved in the stab attack despite CCTV being examined by prison authorities.

“There is a strong idea of who actually did this, but the victim is not playing ball with the investigation so it’s hard to discipline anyone in relation to it,” a security source said.

“What is certain is that the victim doesn’t want to get into even more trouble, even though he’s a very dangerous criminal himself.

“All the indications from the intelligence received are that he was attacked on the orders of Eamon Cumberton for his involvement in a very bad assault on a young ladknown to him.”

Cumberton’s Dublin-based associate, who has no involvement in crime, and was allegedly attacked when he was on a violent crime spree in Dublin earlier this year.Hesuffered potentially life-changing injuries in the street attack, which is said to have infuriated Cumberton.

“It just goes to show that even if they are locked up under the strictest conditions, those involved with the cartel can still very much get things done,” the source said.

“It’s strange in a way to call the individual who was attacked inside a victim because he’s guilty of the most horrendous crimes himself over the years, but the fact is that he was very lucky not to be seriously injured in that incident.”

Michael Barr was shot dead in the Sunset House pub

The targeted criminal has nearly 100 previous convictions for offences including assault causing harm, armed robbery, burglaries and production of a weapon.

He has also attacked prison officers and was described as “institutionalised” because of the amount of time he spent in jail for offences mainly connected to his chronic drug addiction.

He is likely to receive a lengthy jail term if he is convicted in relation to the charges he is facing, but he is refusing to talk about the attack on him.

Cumberton, who is described as “a very dangerous individual”, has not been involved in any major disciplinary issues since he spent 16 days on hunger strike in Portlaoise Prisonin May of last year in protest at jail bosses moving him to a different landingin the high security facility.

The source said: “The reality is that despite the very good intelligence, there is no concrete evidence yet to sanction Cumberton for what happened in Mountjoy in late May, but it is well known within the system what went down.”

When contacted by the Irish Independent, a spokesman for the Irish Prison Service said they “do not comment on individual prisoner cases”.

Cumberton, of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, is one of four criminals serving time in relation to the murder of Barr, who was the manager of the Sunset House in Dublin’s north inner citywhen he was shot seven timesby a masked gunman in April, 2016.

Last week, Cumberton’s close associate, convicted dealerChristopher Slator, (37) from Cabrabecame the final person to be convicted in relation to Barr’s death and the third to be jailed for life.Slator and Cumberton booked a flight to Bangkok via Dubai the day after the shooting and neither had any checked or hand luggage for the long-haul trip with a return date almost one month later, which the Special Criminal Court ruled last week was “highly suspicious”.

Another man, Martin Aylmer, from Marino, Dublin, was jailed in 2018 for his participation in the murder.