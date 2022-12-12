Face of woman (37) charged with murder of Polish man in Navan, Co Meath

Judge Cormac Dunne remanded her in custody to appear before Trim District Court via video link on Thursday.

This is the 37-year-old woman charged with the murder of Polish native Zbigniew Cech in Navan, Meath, last Saturday night.

Sandra Sandaraite, with an address at Academy Street, Navan, who used the assistance of a Lithuanian interpreter, was brought before Navan District Court this afternoon charged with the murder of Mr Czech.

Judge Cormac Dunne remanded her in custody to appear before Trim District Court via video link on Thursday. He also granted legal aid.

When gardai responded to an emergency call at an apartment on the street which is located just off the Dublin Road in the town they found Mr Cech's body on a stairwell.

Scene of the murder in Navan

At today’s hearing, Detective Sergeant Raymond Smith gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told how Ms Sandaraite, of Academy Street, was arrested and taken to Kells Garda Station following the incident.

He said that at 2.25pm today, Ms Sandaraite was charged with murder of Mr Czech contrary to common law.

When asked if she had any reply, Ms Sandaraite said: "No."

Defence solicitor Tertius Van Eeden made an application for legal aid which was granted by Judge Dunne.