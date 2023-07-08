Ex-partner of suspect in murder of Kirsty Ward in Spain alleges he once tried to strangle her too

Ms Ward (36) was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance. She had been strangled.

A former girlfriend of the man being held in a Spanish jail in connection with the murder of Dublin woman Kirsty Ward has claimed he tried to strangle her.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, spoke to the Sunday World last night.

She confirmed she had contacted gardaí about him “because I don’t want him to be tried as someone who has done this as a one-off, like it is the first time he has hurt someone”.

It is understood the couple had been in a relationship for a few months and had travelled to Salou last Friday afternoon.

Gardaí in Ashbourne, Co Meath, received correspondence this week from the man’s former girlfriend.

She claimed he tried to strangle her in an incident in a property in Co Meath a number of years ago.

On Thursday, gardaí told the woman her correspondence had been forwarded to Interpol, whose investigators are expected to inform the Spanish authorities.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s and was in a relationship with the man for several years, said she “went into shock” and has been unable to work since hearing news of Ms Ward’s murder.

“I felt it could have been me and I am very grateful for the help of my family and friends in getting me out of the situation after he attacked me,” she said.

Recalling the alleged attack, the woman said that after a night out, the man threw her on to the floor of a bedroom and “grabbed me by the throat, put his hands on my throat and he held it until I blacked out”.

She said it ended when other people walked into the room.

The woman ended her relationship with the man in the days after the alleged assault.

“I thought I was going to die. It all felt very surreal after that. I knew I had to leave him,” she said.

The woman has also alerted gardaí to alleged incidents involving the man and two other former partners.

It is understood the man had been known to gardaí.

He was previously arrested along with Kinahan cartel hitman Caolan Smyth over a matter that was later prosecuted before the district court.

His former girlfriend has also told gardaí he is wanted in England by the military police for going awol from the British army.

After that, it is understood he worked with a male relative in Dublin.

On Wednesday, the suspect was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with charges of violence against women.

Following a hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, he was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it “received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou”.

It said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

“The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses,” it added.

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred.

Efforts are being made to repatriate Ms Ward’s remains to Ireland, and a garda based in Madrid has been helping local authorities with this process and the investigation.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said.

“The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time.”